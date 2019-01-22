How to Watch New Zealand vs India 1st ODI Online in USA

The Indian cricket team will open their tour of New Zealand with five ODIs, the first of which will be played at McLean Park in Napier. For those in the United States, the match will start at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including international cricket, every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match–and every other match of the India Tour of New Zealand series–on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

New Zealand vs India 1st ODI Preview

The Indian cricket team is coming off an ODI series victory over Australia. The Men in Blue dropped the first ODI by 34 wickets, but won the next two by six and seven.

Wicketkeeper-batsman and former captain MS Dhoni scored a half century in each ODI, and in the third he made 87 not out off 114 balls to complete the victory.

“I thought we hung in there well but when the old pro Dhoni is there it is tough,” Australian skipper Aaron Finch said, according to the New Zealand Herald. “The powerplays we have to get right and I am responsible for that — not getting enough runs.”

In the second ODI, Dhoni made an unbeaten 55 from 54 balls in the final over.

“When you haven’t played so much cricket, you take a bit of time to get back into the groove, and tonight was an MS classic,” Indian captain Virat Kohli said after the match, according to Sporting News.

“He takes the game till the end, but only he knows what’s going on in his mind, he calculates the game so well. He backs himself to hit those big shots when required. So hats off to him.”

Dinesh Karthik, a 33-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, helped finish the second ODI with an unbeaten 14-ball 25.

“I’ve practiced it (finishing games), worked on it and it’s a skill I think is very important,” Karthik said, according to CricketNext. “It’s a skill where you need to have a cool head. A lot of experience helps. This is probably one of the hardest skills in the game. To finish a match and be on the winning side is something that is great to be a part of.

“Definitely the team management has told me this is the role for me right now. And they want me to do the best I can. They are backing me completely. They have told me that this is where I’m going to bat and this is what they expect out of me and I’m trying to achieve that.”

The New Zealand cricket team is coming off a dominant month on their home turf against Sri Lanka, winning a test series, sweeping an ODI series 3-0, and taking a T20I match after drawing a three-day tour match.

“They’ve come off a pretty strong series in Australia, but we’re confident in our own conditions and the way we’ve been playing cricket,” Australian bowler Lockie Ferguson said, according to the New Zealand Herald.

“They’re definitely going to be challenging [though] — there’s no doubt about that.”