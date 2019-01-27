How to Watch Pro Bowl 2019 Online Without Cable

NFC stars and AFC stars will square off in the 2019 Pro Bowl on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ABC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or connected device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider or a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

DAZN is a cable-free, live-sports streaming service that comes with a one-month free trial. It’s offerings depend on your country, but those who are in Canada can watch every NFL game–including the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl–and NFL Network live and on-demand via DAZN.

You can start a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch the game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the DAZN app.

Pro Bowl 2019 Preview

Six rookies were selected to the Pro Bowl this season: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson, and Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson.

Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick, led the NFL with 2,028 yards from scrimmage in 2018. When ESPN reporter Dianna Russini asked him to make his offensive rookie of the year case on Friday, he told her it’s all on film.

“Well, you put me on the spot there,” a smiling Barkley said. “Put on film. If you put on film and watch my peers, and you see people who play against me and coaches who play against me, they can answer that question better than I can.”

According to Giants safety Michael Thomas, who made the Pro Bowl as a special teamer, the NFC running back is eyeing another prize on Sunday: one of the luxury vehicles awarded to the game’s offensive and defensive MVPs.

“I know for a fact that Saquon is aware that there’s an MVP car that’s available,” Thomas said, per the Concord Monitor. “I expect guys will turn it up later in the game. But knowing we’re competing for MVP, how soon will it start?

“I’m still trying to figure that out. I asked. I said, ‘What’s the etiquette? What’s the protocol for this?’ Guys have given different answers. I’m just going to have to feel it out. Hopefully we go over it a little bit.”

Lindsay, who went undrafted in 2018, finished second in the NFL with 5.4 yards per carry and seventh with nine rushing touchdowns. He missed the last game of the season with a wrist injury that will also keep him out of the Pro Bowl. Lamar Miller is taking his place on the AFC squad.

The league covered Lindsay’s travel expenses so he could be around the team and serve as a social media contributor.

“It was really dope what the NFL did for him,” said AFC Pro Bowler and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell, according to The Denver Post. Like Lindsay, Campbell attended South High School in Denver. “Being undrafted and making the Pro Bowl your rookie year is incredible. I was probably his biggest fan this year among NFL players because I had followed his career since high school.”

Nelson is the first rookie offensive lineman to reach the Pro Bowl since Chris Hinton did it in 1983.

“The thing an offensive lineman like Quenton brings with you that you draft with the sixth pick is it brings you toughness,” Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said, according to ESPN. “That’s going to be a staple for your organization and your offense. It’s starting up front. It may not be as flashy as Saquon Barkley, who is phenomenal player, but there’s no doubt in my mind he impacts it just as much because of what he does for everybody else.”