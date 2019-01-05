How to Watch Michigan St vs Ohio St Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans in Columbus on Saturday.

Michigan State vs Ohio State Preview

On Wednesday, the Spartans (11-2) demolished Northwestern 81-55 for their seventh straight win.

Junior big man Nick Ward led the way with 21 points in just 25 minutes, grabbing seven rebounds and swatting a pair of attempts. He was one of five Spartans to score 10 or more.

“I never thought we adjusted defensively to their physicality and to their speed,” Wildcats head coach Chris Collins said, according to The State News. “You can simulate it in practice and we do have a number of new guys — a number of freshmen that have not played here and have not played against them.”

Spartans junior guard Cassius Winston had 12 dimes to go with his 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

“You can just sense when they’re getting tired and it’s hard to keep pushing, keep running with us,” said the junior point guard, per The State News. “It’s hard to guard like that for an extended amount of time.”

Junior guard Joshua Langford missed his first game of the season with an ankle injury.

“He’s gonna visit with a guy just because we’re not gonna take any chances on Josh,” head coach Tom Izzo said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “Really, he didn’t seem to do anything. It wasn’t that he hurt it in the game. It bothered him a little bit in warmups, and we just thought it was a little ankle tweak. And hopefully that’s what it is. … I’m hoping that maybe there’s just a little wear and tear on it, and that’ll be it.

“We’re hoping to know something by Friday for sure, but we kind of decided we would keep him out of this (Northwestern) game and then determine when he (sits) the next game.”

Five of Michigan State’s next seven games come on the road, starting with their visit to Columbus. They’re 2-1 on the road thus far. Their lone road loss came by just four points against Louisville. They fell by five to Kansas at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in both teams’ season opener for their only other loss.

“It’s going to be us against the world,” Winston said, per The State News. “Teams are gonna make their runs, it’s their home gym. … We’re going to do what we do and stick together — make plays, make easy plays and we’re gonna make our push.”

The Buckeyes are 12-1, but have yet to play a ranked opponent. They most recently trucked High Point 82-64.

Sophomore forward Kaleb Wesson scored 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, adding four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

He and Ward were rivals who would form a bond in the Columbus high school hoops scene.

“I used to go over there all the time and everybody was saying ‘Nick is the best big in the city,’” Wesson said, according to The Plain Dealer. “He was older than me so I was watching Nick almost as a role model at that time because me and him had the same body type. As we grew older and we started playing against each other we just became closer.”