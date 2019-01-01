UW vs Ohio State Live Stream: How to Watch Rose Bowl 2019 Without Cable

Two teams that entered the season with playoff expectations will instead take part in The Granddaddy of Them All, as No. 9 Washington and No. 6 Ohio State meet in the 2019 Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Washington vs Ohio State Preview

It’s hard to call the Rose Bowl–one of college football’s most storied traditions–a disappointment or anything even resembling as such, but Washington and Ohio State both began the season with loftier goals.

In the AP preseason poll, the Buckeyes were fifth and the Huskies sixth. Among the 43 playoff predictions from ESPN personalities at the start of the year, 11 had OSU in the Final Four and 22 had UW.

But Ohio State’s playoff aspirations were derailed by a 29-point drubbing at Purdue in October, though a pair of blowouts against then-No. 4 Michigan and Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship to close the year had them feeling like they still deserved to be in. Washington, meanwhile, suffered three losses on the road (Auburn was technically a neutral site but took place in Atlanta and was heavily pro-Tigers) by a combined 10 points, which is hardly egregious but certainly enough to keep them out of the Top 4.

“It has been rocky. It has been tough. It has been hard. And that’s why I have a lot of respect for these kids,” Washington head coach Chris Petersen said. “They’ve been through a lot. There was a lot of expectations put on them.

“At times, we’ve played really well, and, at times, we haven’t played as well as we think we can.”

Washington’s inconsistency has come on the offensive side of the ball, where they average just 394.1 yards (69th in the country) and 25.1 points per game (87th). The running game behind Myles Gaskin, who is the first player in Pac-12 history to tally four 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and dynamo change-of-pace back Salvon Ahmed is dangerous, but Jake Browning and the passing game has struggled to give the team necessary balance.

On the other side of the field, though, the Huskies boast one of the nation’s best defenses.

With Greg Gaines clogging running lanes on the interior, Ben Burr-Kirven covering sideline-to-sideline as the nation’s leading tackler, and an elite secondary, the Dawgs’ defense rank sixth in America in points per game, 10th in yards per game and 15th in yards per play.

That defense already shut down one Heisman candidate in Gardner Minshew, and now they’ll have to do it again.

Dwayne Haskins Jr. enjoyed the best season by a passer in Ohio State history, completing 70.2 percent of his passes for a silly 4,580 yards, 47 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. In the two biggest games of the year against Michigan and Northwestern, he combined for 895 yards on 12.43 yards per attempt with 11 touchdowns and one interception.

Haskins has yet to decide on his NFL future but could very well be a Top-10 pick if he declares. Washington’s secondary, despite playing behind a mostly non-existent pass rush, has held opponents to 6.0 yards per pass, the 13th-best mark in the country. This is easily one of the best matchups of the entire bowl season and will go a long way in deciding who wins the 105th Rose Bowl.

And just because this isn’t the game either were hoping for when the season began, don’t assume there isn’t anything on the line.

For Washington, a victory would give them their first Rose Bowl win since 2000 and potentially the second Top-5 finish in three years, further entrenching them as one of the nation’s best programs under Petersen. For Ohio State, it would mark their first Rose Bowl victory since 2009 and would also send Urban Meyer out on a high note.

The Buckeyes are favored by seven.