How to Watch Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 23 Oklahoma Sooners will visit the No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena in a Big 12 clash on Tuesday.

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Preview

The 13-1 Red Raiders’ lone loss of the season came against a stacked Duke squad. They’ve won three straight since, including twice in Big 12 play. Most recently, they bested Kansas State at home 63-57.

Texas Tech holds the best defensive field-goal percentage in the nation, at a suffocating 33.4 percent. That mark held firm against the Wildcats, who shot 33.3 percent on Saturday.

“They guard differently than anybody else,” Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber said after the defeat, according to the Associated Press. “They kind of play on your ego and push you to drive to the hoop and then they make the right play. You have to make the right play against them.”

Sophomore guard Jarrett Culver, a projected lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft, leads the Red Raiders in points (18.7), rebounds (5.7), and assists (4) per game.

The Sooners are 12-2. After falling to Kansas to open conference play, they handled Oklahoma State 74-64. Junior forward Kristian Doolittle led the way with 16 points. Senior guard Christian James scored 14 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

“They are going to be in the fight for the conference championship,” Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard said of the Sooners, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “They are one of the older, more experienced teams in the country. It’s a team we have a lot of respect for and obviously they have one of the best coaches in the history of the game and really good players. They have versatile players with big guys who are skilled and can shoot. A lot of times they will have four playmakers on the court and that puts a lot of pressure on your defense.”

James leads the Sooners in scoring at 17.1 points per game. Last year he started 31 team’s games, scoring 11.9 points per contest.

“First of all, you’ve got to look at the coaching,” Beard said of James’ improvement, according to Rivals. “When a guy goes from two points to five points to 12 points to now one of the best scorers in the country, what you’re talking about is player development and we’ve seen this before at Oklahoma and also everywhere [Coach Lon Kruger] has been whether it be Pan American or K-State, UNLV, Illinois, the NBA, sound like his agent, might be missing a couple of schools in there but he’s a coach that young coaches look up to.”