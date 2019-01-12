How to Watch Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Basketball Online

The Ole Miss Rebels will go for their second straight win over a ranked opponent when they visit the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday.

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Preview

Following a 3-2 start, the Rebels have won nine in a row. Their most recent victory was also the biggest of their season — an 82-67 beatdown of the No. 11 Auburn Tigers at home to improve to 2-0 in SEC play.

“Obviously we beat a really good team,” Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said, according to the Associated Press.

“Obviously the crowd was a big part. It’s fun to see in our first year at Ole Miss us playing that well in front of that kind of crowd. The biggest thing I was proud of was we just responded to all of their runs. That’s what good teams do.”

Davis coached at Middle Tennessee for the previous 16 seasons.

“Our guys have totally bought in,” Davis said, per AP.

“We coached effort, we coached attitude, and now we aren’t coaching as much effort and we are coaching zero attitude because those guys have bought in. When they do that, they are capable of doing great things.”

Terence Davis, a 6’4″ guard, scored 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting to go with 12 rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block. The Rebels held their opponents to 32.8 percent shooting and won the rebounding battle 45-37.

“He’s done this in his career,” Kermit Davis said of the senior, according to 247Sports. “He’s had big games. T.D., if you come to our gym, him, Breein [Tyree], [Dominik Olejniczak,] and Blake [Hinson] are the first guys into the gym every day. Extra shots, how they play, how they approach practice, their willingness to be coached. It was great for us to see him emerge on a national stage like that. High talent level, and he finished some athletic balls at the rim.”

The Rebels can make it two in a row over ranked opponents if they can get by Mississippi State (12-2), who fell to South Carolina 87-82 in overtime their last time out to snap their own nine-game winning streak. The Gamecocks played a tough non-conference schedule, going 5-7, but have opened SEC play with a pair of wins.

“They played an incredible schedule,” Bulldogs head coach Ben Howland said after the defeat, according to The State. “You’re talking about playing two of the last couple teams that are still undefeated in Virginia and Michigan. They played Providence on the road, Wyoming on the road, a lot of tough games.

“And it’s a whole new season starting in SEC play. And that’s how they approached it and obviously they looked really, really good tonight.”