How to Watch Rent Live Online

The long-awaited TV production of Rent: Live premieres tonight, on January 27, 2019, on the Fox network. Jordan Fisher, Tinashe, and Vanessa Hudgens are just a few of the stars appearing in the live event, which airs live from 8 – 11 p.m. ET and 7 – 10 p.m. CT. As for what time Rent: Live is on in California, the show will air on the west coast from 8 – 11 p.m. PT, but it will be tape delayed. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or any login info, there are still ways to watch Rent: Live as it airs. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Valentina, is playing the iconic role of HIV-positive drag performer Angel Dumott in Rent: Live tonight. Ahead of the big event’s premiere, Valentina spoke with Entertainment Weekly about finding commonality with character Angel and about her own self-discovery. Valentina revealed, “Drag helped me be fully aware of my authentic self. When I’m not in full drag, I have shaved eyebrows, a full manicure, and I sit with my legs crossed; those things explain my femininity, but it’s also a part of how comfortable and how feminine I feel inside. There’s a shift between how masculine and how feminine I feel that I don’t really feel the need to define if I am male or female, because I feel like both at the same … Non-binary means you don’t have to be either or.”

Vanessa Hudgens, who is also appearing in the live production, previously appeared as Rizzo in Grease: Live, so this is not her first time performing in a live TV production. Just before the big night with Grease: Live, Hudgens’ father died, so it was a major accomplishment for her to pull herself together in order to perform.

Ahead of her gig for Rent: Live, Hudgens spoke with E! News about the show, stating, “The love stories in ‘Rent’ are so honest and so raw that if anything, through watching it, will just allow people to accept others that aren’t like them.”

In addition to all of the above live streaming options for those without cable, there are some others as well. A sneak peek of Rent: Live is available for purchase on Amazon, and the full live production may become available after it airs.

For those with cable, FOX offers the live event online via its iOS and Android apps. You will need to either have cable or have someone else’s cable login information to sign in and use this option, according to Life Hacker.