How to Watch Royal Rumble 2019 Online for Free

Royal Rumble is back. The WWE favorite returns with two major battles: one for the 30 male superstars, and one for the 30 female superstars. The PPV will allow for every title to potentially switch hands except for the intercontinental championship.]

The event starts Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. It won’t be on regular cable TV, but you can still watch a live stream of Royal Rumble 2019 on your computer, phone or other connected device via WWE Network, the digital streaming service that has exclusive coverage of every PPV event, as well as a comprehensive on-demand library of past WWE events.

You can start a free one-month trial of WWE Network right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Royal Rumble 2019 on your computer via WWE.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the WWE app.

If you can’t watch live, the event–and other past WWE PPV events–can be watched on-demand via WWE Network afterwards.

Royal Rumble 2019 Preview

Royal Rumble has an impressive array of superstars on the match card. Some of the most notable include Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s Championship, Finn Balor and Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, and, of course, the male and female rumbles, respectively. Check out the full match card below.

Raw Women’s Championship – Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey

Smackdown Women’s Championship match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Smack Tag-Team Championship – The Bar vs. Shane and Miz

WWE Universal Championship – Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship – Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

United States Championship – Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Cruiserweight Championship Fatal 4-Way – Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami

Women’s Royal Rumble

Men’s Royal Rumble

While Lesnar has been the Universal Champion for some time, there are some who feel like Balor may have a good shot at pulling an upset. In addition to the wrestlers that have been confirmed for Royal Rumble, there have been some rumors circulating that Roman Reigns could make a surprise appearance. Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam to become the Universal Champion, but he was forced to give his title up due to his health complications stemming from leukemia.

Sportskeeda was one of the outlets speculating as to Reigns’ return, but veteran journalist Mike Johnson say that these reports were nothing more than rumors. “A couple of names that we have talked about, primarily Roman Reigns,” he said. “I am told Roman Reigns will not be there this weekend. He was never involved with any creative plans.

Furthermore, Johnson said that Reigns is in no physical shape to participate in Royal Rumble. “We are told he’s actually in Hawaii so he’s not going to be physically at the Royal Rumble,” he added. “All signs are Roman Reigns will not be at the Royal Rumble this weekend in any way shape or form.”