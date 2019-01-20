How to Watch Rams vs Saints Game Online for Free

The New Orleans Saints (13-3) will host the Los Angeles Rams (13-3) in the NFC championship game on Sunday.

Rams vs Saints Preview

The Saints got off to a rough start against the Eagles in the divisional round: Quarterback Drew Brees threw a pick on the first play from scrimmage en route to a 14-0 deficit just over 10 minutes into the game.

But New Orleans, who scored the third-most points in the NFL in 2018, responded with 20 unanswered points, 10 of which came in the second half, for a 20-14 victory.

It was the Saints’ fifth win after trailing at halftime this season.

On Friday, a reporter asked head coach Sean Payton why his halftime adjustments are so successful.

“The subject yesterday was starting faster and obviously that’s something that’s important, just as important as coming out,” Payton said, according to the team’s official website. “Those adjustments, you’re in the locker room really for eight minutes. So those adjustments are kind of ongoing during the first half. You got the video, the tablets, the pictures. And then there might be discussions which will be held until halftime, but it’s real quick. You get in there, quickly meet as a staff and then the units and then you’re with your players and then here we go you’re out. It’s not a long halftime, but I think that process begins during the first half.”

The Saints didn’t need a comeback when they hosted the Rams in Week 9 of the regular season, coming away with a 45-35 victory.

It was just Los Angeles’ third road loss since Sean McVay took over as head coach ahead of 2017.

“When you go into some of these environments where the crowds are great, they’ve got a huge home-field advantage — I think that’s kind of that us against everybody else mentality,” McVay told reporters on Friday, according to the team’s official website. “The guys kind of embrace that.”

Brees connected on 25 of 36 passing attempts for 346 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions in his team’s Week 9 win.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff went off as well, going 28-of-40 for 391 yards, three scores, and a pick.

Last week, Goff earned his first career playoff victory, besting the Dallas Cowboys 30-22 in the divisional round, though he didn’t put up gaudy numbers: 15-of-28 for 186, no touchdowns, and no turnovers.

“I don’t think any moment’s too big for him,” McVay said Friday of his quarterback, per the team’s website. “I think he’s just going to go about his normal weekly rhythm this week. Certainly, we don’t shy away from what is at stake in terms of what we can accomplish, but we also know what a great challenge it is.”