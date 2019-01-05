How to Watch Seahawks vs Cowboys Online in Canada

In a rematch of a Week 3 matchup from earlier this season, the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys will face off with a bit more on the line Saturday night when they meet in the wild card round at AT&T Stadium.

For those in Canada looking to watch, the game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on CTV. Fortunately, if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following options:

DAZN

DAZN is a cable-free, live-sports streaming service that comes with a one-month free trial. It’s offerings depend on your country, but those who are in Canada can watch every NFL game, including the playoffs, and NFL Network live and on-demand via DAZN.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch the game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the DAZN app.

NFL Game Pass International

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live and on-demand via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

You can sign up for Game Pass International right here, and you can then watch the game on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible streaming device via the NFL Mobile app.

CTV Online

You’ll have to sign to a participating TV service provider to watch this way, but you can also watch a live stream of CTV via their website.

Seahawks vs Cowboys Preview

In their Week 3 matchup, the Cowboys outpaced the Seahawks in both yards (303 to 295) and yards per play (5.2 to 4.4), but two red-zone turnovers by Dallas in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in Seattle’s 24-13 win at home.

Winning the turnover battle has been key to Seattle’s surprising success all year. The ‘Hawks lead the NFL in turnover differential, with 26 takeaways and a league-best 11 giveaways.

“I think we’ve had eight games this year where they don’t get a ball from us,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said. “That’s a marvelous collective effort to get that done. It starts with the QB and then all the way throughout. He hands it to somebody or throws it to somebody every snap, so it’s all of the guys involved—the linemen, everybody.”

With a new offensive coordinator and improved offensive line, the Seahawks have gotten back to their preferred style of play on offense. A run-heavy attack balanced out by efficient play under center from Russell Wilson. Led by Chris Carson’s 1,151-yard season, the Seahawks were second in the NFL in carries, first in rushing yards and fifth in yards per attempt. Wilson, meanwhile, finished with the most touchdowns and best touchdown percentage (8.2) and of his career, as well as his second-best marks in interception percentage (1.6) and adjusted yards per attempt (9.0).

The Seahawks were seventh in the NFL in points per game at 26.8.

The Cowboys, though, match up well because of their ability to stop the run. They held Seattle to 2.9 yards per carry during their Week 3 matchup, the Seahawks’ second-lowest mark of the season. They also finished the year fourth in the NFL in yards per carry allowed and fifth in Football Outsiders’ adjusted efficiency rush defense rankings.

On the other side of the ball, Dallas deploys a similar offensive attack behind Ezekiel Elliott. The 23-year-old coasted to his second rushing title in three years with 1,434 yards on the ground, but he also proved to be an ever-increasing threat in the pass game, tallying career-highs (by far) in targets (95), receptions (77) and receiving yards (567).

The Cowboys’ offense goes as Elliott does, which could spell trouble for a Seahawks defense that was 29th this season in yards per carry allowed (29th) and was gashed by Zeke for 127 yards on 16 carries back in Week 3.

That said, Seattle’s defense is boosted by the presence of linebacker K.J. Wright, who missed the majority of the season with a knee injury but returned in Week 16 and started to look more like himself last week against the Arizona Cardinals.

“(Wright’s presence) makes us stronger, it makes us better,” defensive coordinator Ken Norton said. “Our cohesiveness and our communication is a lot better when K.J. is there. There’s no question he raises the level of the defense, both physically and mentally.”

Put it all together, and this stands to be a physical, grind-it-out battle. Both quarterbacks are playmakers, and either could very easily take over at any point, but it seems more likely that the team better imposes their will in the trenches will be able to advance.