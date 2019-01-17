How to Watch Serena Williams vs Eugenie Bouchard Online in USA [Australian Open 2019]

Seven-time Australian Open winner Serena Williams continues her quest towards yet another Grand Slam title when she takes on former Top-10 Eugenie Bouchard in a second-round matchup on Day 4.

Serena Williams vs Eugenie Bouchard Preview

Williams’ first Australian Open match since her 2017 final victory over sister Venus went swimmingly, as she made easy work of Tatjana Maria in the first round. The seven-time Australian Open winner won 28 of 33 service points, broke Maria five times and needed just 49 minutes to advance.

“I didn’t make too many unforced errors, I think,” Williams said after the 6-0, 6-2 win. “She’s been able to beat top players, No. 1 and No. 2, so she knows how to play. I think always when I have a tougher round or I know someone that’s really good, I really want to be focused, and then that was really helpful for me today.”

In the second round, Williams will meet 2014 Australian Open semifinalist Eugenie Bouchard.

The 24-year-old Canadian dropped to as low as 194th in the rankings last year, but she has been steadily rounding back into form as of late. She finished last season with a semifinal appearance in Luxembourg, and she started off this season with a quarterfinal run in Auckland–both tournaments ended for her with a three-set loss to eventual champion Julia Goerges.

Bouchard’s improvement was again evident in her first-round match against Shuai Peng, as she rolled to a 6-2, 6-1 victory in 59 minutes to set up a battle against Serena.

“I’m super excited (to play Serena),” Bouchard said. “This is why we play the big tournaments, to play the best players.

“She’s the greatest ever. So it’s just so cool that I’ll be able to share the court with her and an opportunity to see how I compare to one of the best players. Her ranking is top-20 right now, but to me she’s always basically number one.”

Serena, who is looking to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 career Grand Slam tournament titles (though Court won 13 of those during the Amateur Era), will obviously be a big favorite when she takes on Bouchard in the second round, but it’ll be interesting to see how the challenger stacks up. Bouchard was climbed as high as fifth overall, and she’s still only 24 years old, so it’s not inconceivable that she could make a run back into the Top 10. A win over the tournament favorite would certainly jump-start that process.

Williams is 2-0 in her career against Bouchard, though their last match was in 2014. The winner of this one will advance to the third round, where they will take on either Carla Suarez Navarro or Dayana Yastremska.