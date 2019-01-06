How to Watch South Dakota St vs South Dakota Online Without Cable

The South Dakota State Jack Rabbits will visit the South Dakota Coyotes at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of college basketball games — and several other sports–every week.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games — including VCU vs Fordham — that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

South Dakota St vs South Dakota Preview

The Jackrabbits opened the season 9-3, but they’ve dropped three of their last five. After a victory over the Western Illinois to open their Summit League schedule, they fell to Purdue Fort Wayne 104-88 on the road.

“They (Purdue Fort Wayne) were definitely the more aggressive team,” Jackrabbits head coach T.J. Otzelberger said after the 104-88 defeat, according to the Brookings Register. “We feel like if we’re at our best, we feel good about the outcome, and that wasn’t our best. Purdue Fort Wayne played great and deserves some credit, but we obviously did not get it done tonight. We’ll clean some things up and be better.”

Two-time Summit League player of the year Mike Daum leads the Jackrabbits in scoring (24.9 points per game) and rebounding (10.6 per game) for the fourth year in a row.

“Obviously, Mike has proven himself to be a high level player, elite level scorer, throughout all of his college career going against various double teams and different tactics of people trying to hold him, punch him, kick him, and everything else that’s thrown at him, he’s continued to persevere,” Otzelberger said, according to KSFY. “I think he also realizes that our team success will also push him closer to his personal goals, whether that be NBA or a professional level.”

Sophomore guard David Jenkins has elevated his game in his second year, averaging 20.1 points and 3.2 three-pointers per contest with excellent efficiency.

“Last year there were games where Mike was on and I wasn’t, or I was on and he wasn’t,” Jenkins told the Argus Leader. “This year we’re having more games where we’re both consistent as a duo. If Mike and I are both hot at the same time there aren’t a lot of teams that can beat us.”

Otzelberger told the paper: “He’s worked extremely hard putting in extra time and extra work, and it’s paid off. We obviously needed him to step up this year, and where he’s been really good is being smart within our offense. He’s focused on getting great shots for our team every time down. You don’t shoot 50 percent from three or get to the line like he does by just kind of jacking it up. He’s been really efficient for us.”

The Coyotes (7-8) beat Denver 71-70 their last time out, on a layup from junior guard Cody Kelley with seven seconds that snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Jackrabbits and the Coyotes split their two matchups last season, with each team claiming victory at home.