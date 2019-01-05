How to Watch Colts vs Texans Online Without Cable

The Indianapolis Colts will visit the division rival Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Saturday to kick off the 2018 NFL playoffs.

Colts vs Texans Preview

The AFC South rivals split a pair of three-point road wins in the regular season. Most recently, the Colts (10-6) knocked off the Texans (11-5) 24-21 in Week 14 to snap Houston’s nine-game winning streak, which started with a 37-34 win over Indianapolis in Week 4.

Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton burned Houston’s defense for 199 yards through the air on nine catches in the Week 14 win.

“When T.Y.’s in the zone, he’s in a zone, man,” Colts quarterback Andrew Luck said after the victory, according to the Associated Press. “It’s fun to play with him and it’s an honor to play with him.”

Luck completed 29 of 41 passes for 399 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and one interception.

“They did a good job, they played good football,” Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said, per AP. “T.Y. obviously had a huge day. We knew going in that’s a guy we had to stop and we didn’t. That’s on everybody. Luck did a good job spreading it around, guys got open and he found them. We have to play better.”

Hilton’s made a habit of going off at NRG Stadium. In seven games on Houston’s home turf, he’s amassed more than 100 receiving yards four times, and more than 175 receiving yards three times. He’s the all-time leader in receiving yards per game at NRG, at 133.3.

“This is my second home, man,” Hilton said after the Week 14 victory, per AP. “This is my second home. I don’t know. Every time I come here, I just go off. I don’t know what it is.”

The Texans sacked Luck six times across their two matchups. Indianapolis gave up just 12 in their other 14 tilts; their 18 total QB takedowns surrendered was the best mark in the regular season. The offensive line features a pair of rookies in Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith.

“I would just tell you they’re good,” Houston head coach Bill O’Brien said, according to ESPN. “I think when you look at their offensive line with [tackle Anthony] Castonzo and Quenton — I’ve known Quenton, I recruited him at Penn State, [center] Ryan Kelly. They’ve got guys that are very athletic, very strong — very good offensive line that plays well together. So, it’s a big challenge for us.”

Saturday will mark the playoff debut of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who played in a pair of national championship games in college, falling to Alabama in 2016 and leading Clemson past the Crimson Tide a year later.

“It’s just another opportunity for myself and this whole team to be able to show what we’ve got and put in the work,” Watson said, according to STATS LLC. “I’ve played in a lot of big games before in college and stuff, but you can’t really pit college playoffs with the NFL. This is the hardest business, top-notch. It’s a whole new season, a whole new speed of game. So it’s going to be new for me (and) it’s going to be a lot of fun.”