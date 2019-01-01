How to Watch Sugar Bowl 2019 Online Without Cable

Seeking a 10th win for the first time since Colt McCoy was under center, the No. 15 Texas Longhorns will take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in the 2019 Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Texas vs Georgia Preview

2018 marked a return to prominence for Texas, who, in the eight years since appearing in the BCS National Championship in 2009, averaged 6.625 wins per season, appeared in two Texas Bowls, two Alamo Bowls, one Holiday Bowl and completely missed out on a bowl in the three other seasons.

The Longhorns ranked 23rd in the AP preseason poll this year, so they weren’t completely void of expectations, but not many foresaw them beating Oklahoma, advancing to the Big 12 championship and securing a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl.

Still, despite already surpassing expectations, the Longhorns know the job isn’t done. They want to prove that they once again belong on the big stage–not that they’re simply happy to get there.

“We do want them to enjoy the time in New Orleans — our team has earned this,” said Tom Herman, who is in his second season as head coach. “This is a tremendous bowl game and a tremendous city. But we also know that we’ve come here with a job to do, too, and that’s to win the Sugar Bowl championship. When it’s time to work, we’re going to be dialed in, focused in, and ready to work.”

Conversely, Georgia was surely disappointed to find themselves headed to the Sugar Bowl. Though the Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship, they still went 11-2, they challenged the Crimson Tide better than anyone else this season, and they felt they belonged in the playoff.

Teams in Georgia’s situation can sometimes suffer a letdown in their bowl game, but Georgia is making sure to stay focused.

“That’s past us — the guys have put it behind us,” Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm said of the loss to Alabama and missing the playoff. “I’ve put it behind me. We’re here now. You can’t change anything that’s happened in the past. We’re excited and ready to play.”

Still, while this may not be the ultimate goal, a win for Georgia would give them back-to-back New Year’s Six bowl wins, back-to-back 12-plus win seasons and back-to-back Top-5 finishes, something they didn’t even accomplish during the early years of the Mark Richt era.

The oddsmakers certainly expect them to do it, as the Bulldogs are favored by 12.5. But Texas has proven they can play with anyone this year, and Georgia aren’t taking them for granted.

“We know the hurdle that’s in front of us in Texas, a team that has got a great tradition, really good football team,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “Texas plays in a really good conference, and we have a standard that we play to regardless of who we play. We know we’re playing a really good opponent, and our players are excited for that opportunity. This is one of the best bowls in the country.”

The last time these two teams played was in the 1984 Cotton Bowl, with Georgia squeezing out the 10-9 victory. You can expect a few more points in this one.