How to Watch Toledo vs Buffalo Basketball Online Without Cable

The Toledo Rockets will visit MAC foes the No. 19 Buffalo Bulls at Alumni Arena on Tuesday.

Toledo vs Buffalo Preview

The 13-1 Bulls have bounced back from their loss to Marquette with a pair of road wins, beating Canisius 87-72 then opening their MAC schedule with a 74-58 victory over Eastern Michigan.

“Conference play is a different beast than non-conference, so when you get into conference play, teams are more familiar with your offense and your defense and the way you play,” senior forward Nick Perkins said, according to The Buffalo News. “This was good for us. We won by a decent amount, but we’ve got a lot of stuff we need to work on.”

Senior big man Montell McRae entered the matchup averaging 5.7 points per game; he led the team with a career-high 18 points.

“[McRae is] a guy who’s really underrated,” Perkins said, per the News. “He was able to get in the middle of the gaps and find some open shots and get to the corners and hit some open threes. He got to the back of the zone and was able to catch some lobs over the big guys. So, I think that’s what really opened up our offense.”

The Rockets are 12-2, but they opened conference play with a 79-64 loss at home to Ball State. The defeat ended a 10-game winning streak.

“The story of the game more than anything was just the start,” Toledo head coach Tod Kowalczyk said, according to The Blade. “For the first time, maybe all year, we allowed our offense to dictate our energy level and our talk on defense. Because of that, we got outplayed. We missed some pretty good looks and allowed that to impact us a little bit and maybe feel sorry ourselves a little bit.”

The Rockets turned the ball over three times and missed their first six shots before they finally scored five minutes into the game.

“We’ve dealt with that throughout the year,” senior guard Jaelan Sanford said, per The Blade. “We’ve had some of that, but we’ve stayed together as a team. We just have to get back in practice and work on it.”

Sanford scored 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting. Fellow senior guard Chris Darrington came off the bench to score a team-high 13 points in 18 minutes.

“We’ll definitely learn from this game,” Sanford said, per The Blade. “We’ll learn from it and move on. We have Buffalo next and we’re excited for it. We are going to get after it in practice and be ready for them.

“We had a 10-game win streak for a reason. We’re really good. We didn’t show that tonight, but we’re not going to worry about it. We’re really good and we’re going to continue to show people that.”