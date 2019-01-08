How to Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea Carabao Cup Semi-Final Online

Chelsea will visit Tottenham at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday for the first leg of the sides’ Carabao Cup semi-final.

In the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events every week, including every Carabao Cup match.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Preview

Tottenham have won six of their last seven matches across all competitions. Most recently, they blasted Cardiff City 3-0 in Premier League play, then blew out Tranmere of League 2 by a score of 7-0 in the FA Cup.

“We’ve started the new year very well, with victories at Cardiff and Tranmere,” Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said, according to Football.London. “Now we are going to face another competition, the Carabao Cup and the semi-final. We know very well that it’s going to be again 180 minutes, two legs. We’re going to play the first leg against Chelsea and it’s going to be tough. Chelsea is a great team, a team that will be tough to beat. The tie is 50-50. It will be a very exciting game. Hope to have the possibility to win and go to Stamford Bridge in a very good position.”

The Blues have lost just once in their last nine matches. With 44 points through 21 Premier League games, they sit in fourth in the Premier League, four points behind third-place Tottenham.

The sides clashed in November, a 3-1 Spurs victory.

“I saw my players in the dressing room after the match and they were destroyed, so I realised the match against Tottenham was important,” Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said, according to the Daily Express.

“After the match in the Premier League, I realized the real situation.

“I didn’t know exactly the situation but now I think I know, so I will be ready. I hope the same for my players.”

The fan bases of both teams are being scrutinized for hateful behavior. UEFA is investigating Chelsea after the side’s fans sang an anti-Semitic song directed at Tottenham’s Jewish fans during a December match in the Europa League. Earlier this season, a Spurs fan was banned for from matches for four years after he threw a banana peel at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard urged fans of both teams to be respectful in the upcoming match.

“I want people to remember the game for the right reasons,” Hazard said, according to the Evening Standard. “I just want all the fans to watch and enjoy the match. One team will win, one will lose, but try to act with fair play.

“Do I want the fans of both clubs to respect each other? Yes, of course. I have said before that these sort of fans (who sing anti-Semitic songs) are not fans for me. They come to the stadium just to say something.

“I understand that people want the team they support to win the game, but they need to show fair play, to just support their team.”