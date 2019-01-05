How to Watch UCF vs UConn Basketball Online Without Cable

The UCF Knights will visit the UConn Huskies on Saturday in an American Athletic Conference clash.

UCF vs UConn Preview

The Huskies opened their American Athletic Conference schedule with a 76-68 road loss to South Florida. UConn led by 13 with two minutes remaining in the first half, but committed five fouls and three turnovers between then and the break to see their lead dwindle to eight.

“Disheartening performance, just a real disappointing effort,” UConn head coach Dan Hurley said, according to the Associated Press. “A long way to go.”

South Florida took the lead with over 12 minutes remaining in the second period.

“We took better care of the ball in the first half, but the comedy of errors offensively, where we should’ve gone into the half up 12 to 15,” Hurley said, according to The Daily Campus. “That comedy of errors to close the half and get it to eight, then you come out in the second half and turn it over three times before the first media [timeout].”

The Bulls gathered three offensive rebounds off missed three throws.

“If you go back to the Villanova game, that’s like nine (opponent rebounds after a missed free throw) in the last game and a half,” Hurley said, per AP. “That’s a sign of a team that’s not focused, not locked in.”

The head coach added: “Just inexcusable. Obviously a terrible reflection of how I prepared this particular team for this particular game.”

The Huskies got demolished by Villanova their previous time out, 81-58. They led with two minutes remaining in the first half of that one, too.

“When the snowball starts rolling down the hill for us,” Hurley said after the South Florida loss, per The Daily Campus. “We cave in.”

After a 6-1 start, UConn has lost four of seven. Their only wins in that stretch came against Lafayette, Manhattan, and Drexel.

The Knights (11-2) have won five straight and 10 of their last 11. They kicked off their conference schedule with a 78-73 victory over Temple on January 2. B.J. Taylor, the team’s leading scorer, dropped a game-high 24 points, sinking a pair of free throws with four seconds left to ice it.

“It’s conference play, and you can see just how competitive our league is,” Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “We just beat a really good basketball team tonight. I was really proud of their effort tonight.

“Our guys had to find a way, and I think our guys found a way.”

UCF surrendered a season-high 13 triples.

“I was amazed at how many threes they were hitting,” Dawkins added, per the Sentinel. “Give them a lot of credit. They stepped up and shot the ball with confidence and made them. And that made the game a different kind of game for us. That’s how the game goes. It’s what you least expect sometimes that happens.

“That’s why I said our guys showed a lot of character. That’s adversity. Our guys stood strong, and still made the plays they needed to make in order to win.”