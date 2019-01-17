UFC on ESPN Plus: Schedule of Events & On-Demand Library

UFC has a new home for 2019 and beyond: ESPN.

And while you’ll find some content on the regular ESPN cable channel, the best way to get as much UFC content as possible is through ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable subscription necessary) that now has exclusive coverage of UFC Fight Night events (including the January 19 superfight between Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw), as well as a massive on-demand library of past UFC fights.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch UFC live and on-demand content on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

Here’s a look at the upcoming UFC on ESPN+ schedule, as well as an in-depth dive into what’s included in the on-demand library:

UFC on ESPN+ Schedule of Events

First, a quick note that for the “UFC Fight Night” events, such as the upcoming Cejudo vs Dillashaw event in Brooklyn, the early preliminary card and main card will be exclusively on ESPN+, while the preliminary card will be on ESPN.

For “UFC on ESPN” events, the early preliminary card will be on ESPN+, while the preliminary card and main card will both be on ESPN.

UFC PPV’s are not listed below.

Event Date Location UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw Jan. 19 Brooklyn, NY UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Maroaes 2 Feb. 2 Fortaleza, Brazil UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Velasquez Feb. 17 Phoenix, AZ UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos Feb. 23 Prague, Czech Republic UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos Mar. 9 Wichita, KS UFC Fight Night 5 Mar. 16 London, England UFC Fight Night 6 Mar. 23 Nashville, TN UFC on ESPN 2 Mar. 30 Philadelphia, PA UFC Fight Night 7 Apr. 20 Saint Petersburg, Russia

ESPN+ UFC On-Demand Library

Within the UFC ESPN+ on-demand library, which is titled “Best of UFC,” there are a handful of subcategories or “series”: Main Event, Unleashed, Reloaded, 25 Greatest Fights, Fight Flashback and Top 10.

There is also one particularly noteworthy event that doesn’t fall into any of those categories but is available to watch in its entirety through ESPN+: UFC 229, which features the circus that was Khabib vs McGregor, as well as classic battle between Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis.

Now, here’s a closer look at the other subcategories available on-demand:

Main Event

Per the description: “UFC Main Event showcases the best fights of recent vintage revealing the backstories of the athletes and their mindsets.”

There are 35 “episodes,” each of which feature an extended preview of a memorable main event, and then a full replay of the fight itself. Here are some noteworthy ones that are included:

Fight Event Frankie Edgar vs Gray Maynard 3 UFC 136 Brock Lesnar vs Alistair Overeem UFC 141 Nick Diaz vs Carlos Condit UFC 143 Georges St-Pierre vs Nick Diaz UFC 158 Ronda Rousey vs Miesha Tate 2 UFC 168 Barao vs Dillashaw 1 UFC 173 Conor McGregor vs Chad Mendes UFC 189 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez UFC 205 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Edson Barboza UFC 219

Unleashed

Per the description: “UFC Unleashed features the best fights from the UFC archives, all in one show.”

This one has 22 episodes, all of which feature a collection of three or four memorable fights. Some of the episodes seem to be a random assortment of fights (for example, one episode has Derrick Lewis vs Travis Browne at UFC Fight Night, Yancy Medeiros vs Alex Oliveira at UFC 218, and Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205), while others have themes. Here’s a look at the themed episodes:

Episode Feature Fight Included Brazilian Powerhouses Cris Cyborg vs Yana Kunitskaya Ultimate Underdogs Holly Holm vs Ronda Rousey Female Submission Artists Valentina Shevchenko vs Julianna Pena Rising Stars of 2017 Stevie Ray vs Paul Felder Rising Stars of 2016 Cody Garbrandt vs Takeya Mizugaki Heavyweight Title Timeline Fabricio Werdum vs Stipe Miocic Ultimate Bouncebacks Dennis Bermudez vs The Korean Zombie

Reloaded

Per the description: “UFC Reloaded offers television audiences a full event replay of recent UFC Pay-Per-Views and Fight Night events.”

There are 43 of these. Here are some of the noteworthy ones:

Event Main Event UFC 66 Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 2 UFC 67 Anderson Silva vs Travis Lutter UFC 207 Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey UFC 212 Max Holloway vs Jose Aldo UFC 215 Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko 2 UFC 217 Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre UFC 219 Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm

25 Greatest Fights

Per the description: “UFC 25 Greatest Fights counts down the best fights in UFC history, ending with the greatest fight of all time.”

It’s broken up into six episodes, which are all about two hours long and each feature three-to-five of the best UFC fights in history. They’re ranked 1 through 25, and I won’t spoil the list for you here.

Fight Flashback

Per the description: “UFC Fight Flashback is an Emmy-award winning series offering an enhanced replay of the sport’s biggest fights.”

There are five episodes here: Romero vs Whittaker (UFC 213), Lawler vs Condit (UFC 195), Woodley vs Thompson 1 (UFC 205), Cruz vs Garbrandt (UFC 207) and Holloway vs Aldo 2 (UFC 218). Note that, unlike everything above, these aren’t full fights but rather a 20-minute documentary-style recap of each fight.

Top 10

Per the description: “UFC Top 10 ranks the best of the best in a variety of categories, and counts them down from ten to number one.”

Essentially, a bunch of Top 10 lists, with highlights and fighter commentary to accompany the selections. There are 11 of these episodes: Title Fights, Slugfests, Title Reigns, The Ultimate Fighter Alumni, Upsets, Submission Artists, Monumental Moments, Knockout Artists, Personalities, Feuds, and European Fighters.