How to Watch Showtime’s ‘Black Monday’ Premiere Online

Showtime’s new series Black Monday premieres on January 20, 2019, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. The show stars Don Cheadle and takes place in the 1980s, in Wall Street’s wild days. For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for another way to watch the new show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand later. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

A Showtime live stream and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can either watch the show live, or you can watch on-demand as soon as episodes air. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

For those who would like to know more info about the new series, the cast, episode descriptions and more, read on below.

“BLACK MONDAY” PLOT SYNOPSIS: Black Monday refers to when the stock market crashed, around the world, on Monday, October 19, 1987. The Xfinity synopsis of the new series reads, “”Black Monday” chronicles the 31st anniversary of the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows exactly who caused the Oct. 19, 1987, stock market crash — until now. Join some outsiders as they take on the blue-blood club of Wall Street. Join them as they cause the crashing of the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, the glass ceiling, and Don Henley’s birthday party.”

“BLACK MONDAY” CAST: The cast includes Don Cheadle as Maurice Monroe, Andrew Rannells as Blair Pfaff, Regina Hall as Dawn Darcy, Paul Scheer as Keith, Casey Wilson as Tiff Georgina, Kadeem Hardison as Spencer, Ken Marino as Larry and Lenny Lehman, Yassir Lester as Yassir X, Kurt Braunohler as Ty Daverman, Eugene Cordero as Ronnie, Phil Reeves, Julie Hagerty as Jackie Georgina, Michael James Scott as Chad, Hugh Dane as Calvin, Bruce Dern as Rod, Melissa Rauch as Shira, Horatio Sanz as Wayne, Vanessa Bell Calloway as Ruth, Tim Russ as Walter, and Jason Michael Snow as Mike.

In an interview with USA Today, Cheadle said that they tried to push boundaries with the new series. Cheadle revealed, “It was a bit of a balancing act, because you are depicting an era that was rife with that, but we are in a time where everyone is incredibly cautious. Every day on set, we’d try a joke and I’d look at (executive producers David Caspe and Jordan Cahan) and we’d inhale. And I’d be like, ‘I don’t know about that one.'”

“BLACK MONDAY” SEASON 1 EPISODE 1: Episode 1 of the new series is titled “365” and the description of the episode reads, “Wide-eyed Blair is thrust into the insane world of ’80s Wall Street; Mo enacts his master plan to take over the Georgina Jeans Company.”

“BLACK MONDAY” SEASON 1 EPISODE 2: The second episode of the show is called “364” and it is set to air on January 27, 2019. The episode description states, “A Hollywood screenwriter shadows Mo at the office as Mo and Dawn fight over her desire to be made a partner; Keith plays a prank on Blair.”

“BLACK MONDAY” SEASON 1 EPISODE 3: “339” is the name of episode 3 and the plot synopsis of the episode reads, “Mo attempts to create a bond with Blair; Dawn and Spencer have a lively dinner with Dawn’s parents; Keith finds his secret increasingly difficult to hide.” This episode is set to air on February 10, 2019.

“BLACK MONDAY” SEASON 1 EPISODE 4: Episode 4 of the show is called “312” and it is scheduled to air on February 17, 2019.