How to Watch ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 2 Premiere Online

The USA version of Celebrity Big Brother premieres season 2 of the series tonight, on January 21, 2019, on the CBS network. The show will also be available via several different live streaming options. Plus, as usual, there will be 24-hour live feeds streaming on CBS All-Access throughout the new season. Each week will air 3-5 new episodes, so you surely won’t want to miss all the action, as a new batch of celebrities adjusts to living in a house together, with no outside communication. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

For those wondering about the live feeds, they will begin, following the west coast airing of Tuesday, January 22nd’s episode. In addition to the live feeds and episodes, Celebrity Big Brother After Dark will also premiere Tuesday at midnight ET, on Pop TV and the episodes of this will air live seven days a week, according to Gold Derby.

Julie Chen returns as the long-standing host of Big Brother and she has dished a bit on the new theme of the CBB house, which is a 1940s New York City theme. On social media, Chen wrote, “Loving this house and so excited for Monday!” And, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chen revealed, “We’ve got makeup lights and a headboard that I actually am told [was] a real theater marquee … What does every star get in her dressing room backstage? Flowers!”

Some of the contestants involved in the show this season include Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, Real Housewives of Atlanta personality Kandi Burruss, comedian Tom Green, former Blossom star Joey Lawrence, Lindsay Lohan’s mom Dina, and Mean Girls heartthrob Jonathan Bennett. The prize for this season is $250,000.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, comedian Tom Green told Entertainment Weekly that he is taking this game “very seriously.” Green stated, “I think people are going to think I’m not taking things seriously and that I’m goofing around. But really I am actually taking it very seriously.” Then, of course, Green had to throw in a little joke about what he packed for his stay in the CBB house, saying, “The trick is lots of clean underwear, okay? That’s the trick. I’ve got lots of clean socks and underwear. That’s all you need. A sweater, 20 pairs of underwear, two pairs of jeans, I’m set.”

Celebrity Big Brother will be airing several times a week and we have a rundown on the <em>Celebrity Big Brother 2019 schedule here. Tune in to see the personality clashes, the competitions, and the back-stabbing this season.