Chargers vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without CBS

The Los Angeles Chargers (12-4) will visit the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens (10-6) in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 75-plus channels and is largely tailored towards sports. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

DAZN is a cable-free, live-sports streaming service. Its offerings depend on your country, but those who are in Canada can watch every NFL game, including the playoffs, and NFL Network live and on-demand via DAZN.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right hereYou can watch the game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the DAZN app.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Chargers vs Ravens Preview

These teams faced off two weeks earlier in Los Angeles. Baltimore’s defense dominated en route to a 22-10 victory, holding the Chargers to 51 yards on the ground and 147 yards through the air.

Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers threw a pair of picks with no touchdowns, completing 23 of 37 passes for 181 yards. He drew four sacks, losing 34 yards.

That first pick came on the first play from scrimmage, setting up a Ravens field goal.

“We got off to a terrible start, turning the ball over on the first play,” Rivers said after the loss, according to the Associated Press. “And we had three third-down conversions called back really that we couldn’t overcome. We got ourselves in third-and-super-long a lot. It’s a good defense and they outplayed us today. Depending on what happens we may get another crack at them in two weeks.”

In his sixth career start, Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson went 12-of-22 for 204 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He rushed 13 times for 39 yards; it’s the only time he rushed for fewer than 67 yards in a start this season.

“I’m used to playing on big stages and people doubting us. I try to prove them wrong,” Jackson said, per AP. “We can play with anyone. That was a great team. We can fight and everyone sees it now.”

The rookie led his team to a victory over the Cleveland Browns a week later to win the AFC North. They went 6-1 since he was thrust into the starting job following an injury to Joe Flacco.

In those seven games, the team rushed for 1,607 yards, the most in a team’s final seven games of a season since 1976. Jackson rushed for 556 of those yards.

“I don’t know if we can put Lamar Jackson in this rare air, but when Michael Jordan was playing, everybody knew he was going to shoot the fadeaway,” Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III said, according to ESPN. “But they still had to stop it. Even if you know it’s coming, you still have to tackle, you still have to make plays on the field. That’s the mindset we have.

“When your talent is supposed to show, it’ll show, just like when Michael was out there backing guys down and shooting the fadeaway. Sometimes, it’s hard to stop.”

Stopping the Ravens’ ground game will be key for a Chargers defense that surrendered 1,693 rushing yards this season, the ninth-fewest in the NFL.

“They’re going to run it right at us,” said Chargers safety Derwin James, according to ESPN. “We know that, and we have to be ready to play, ready to get off blocks.”