Colts vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Patrick Mahomes and the AFC West-winning Kansas City Chiefs will host Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:35 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in 31 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 75-plus total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (live in 31 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (live in 12 NFL markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

DAZN is a cable-free, live-sports streaming service. Its offerings depend on your country, but those who are in Canada can watch every NFL game, including the playoffs, and NFL Network live and on-demand via DAZN.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right hereYou can watch the game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the DAZN app.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Colts vs Chiefs Preview

The last time these teams met in the playoffs, Luck and the Colts erased a 28-point deficit for a 45-44 victory — the second-biggest comeback in NFL playoff history. (Frank Reich, now Luck’s head coach, helmed the biggest playoff comeback ever, coming back from down 32 to lead his Buffalo Bills past the Houston Oilers in 1993.)

“There are some really good memories from that game,” Luck said, according to The Indianapolis Star. “There are also some not-so-good memories from that game. We dug ourselves quite the hole.”

Luck threw three interceptions across the first three quarters, but he orchestrated touchdown drives in five of the team’s last six possessions. He cut the lead to three when he picked up a Donald Brown fumble and carried the ball five yards into the end zone.

“Hop, skip and jump into the end zone and he scores,” former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano recently told ESPN of Luck. “Just crazy. Once that starts to happen and that momentum switches, anything can happen. I think that’s where we finally caught a break and made a couple of plays. The strip-sack, that momentum and all that stuff, you just feel it on the sideline, and you’re like, ‘This is going to happen, we’re going to get this thing done.'”

The game-winner: a 64-yard bomb to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton with 4:21 remaining.

“He launched it and I went and got it,” Hilton said, according to ESPN. “It was fun. It was special. We just never gave up, never gave in. It was a tough game. It was pretty much down the whole game and then towards the end, we just found a way to get a dub.”

Expect another shootout on Saturday: The Chiefs and the Colts finished the season first and second in touchdown passes, respectively.

This time around, the Chiefs have an MVP candidate in Mahomes under center; the first-year starter, whose 50 touchdown passes led the NFL, is making his playoff debut.

Last year, he watched from the sidelines as the Chiefs, led by Alex Smith, blew a 21-3 halftime lead to the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs.

“Every possession counts,” Mahomes told ESPN. “Every play counts. You have to find ways to win. It’s all about who goes out there and plays a full game and finds a way to win in the end.

“You can’t let the momentum of the game affect how you’re playing. [The Titans were] a good football team last year. They came back to win the game. But we had chances to win last year and we just didn’t capitalize on those. We’ll learn from those and try to capitalize on those this year.”