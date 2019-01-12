Cowboys vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on Fox. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch the game live and on-demand on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 75-plus total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (live in 17 NFL markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu, or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

DAZN is a cable-free, live-sports streaming service that comes with a one-month free trial. It’s offerings depend on your country, but those who are in Canada can watch every NFL game, including the playoffs, and NFL Network live and on-demand via DAZN.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch the game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the DAZN app.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Cowboys vs Rams Preview

The Cowboys boast one of the league’s better defenses, surrendering the seventh-fewest yards and sixth-fewest points in the NFL. They’re particularly strong against the run, surrendering the fifth-fewest yards and the fifth-fewest yards per attempt.

That run defense will be tested on Saturday.

Led by star running back Todd Gurley, the Rams finished the season third in rushing yards and yards per attempt, as well as second in rushing touchdowns, despite rushing fewer times than seven other teams. Gurley led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns and 21 rushing and receiving touchdowns, despite his missing two games.

“I believe as you go further in these playoffs, it’s about stopping the run,” Dallas defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “They are great at play-action with the back. They sell it and it sucks the defense in. … The No. 1 thing is you got to get them out of that game.”

The Rams also finished the year with the fifth-most passing yards, on the 14th-most attempts. They were second only to the Kansas City Chiefs in points and total yards from scrimmage.

“We are built with speed … we have to use it,” Marinelli told the paper. “We are in great condition. We are a highly, highly conditioned defense that can run. That’s our whole mentality this week.”

In his third season, Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 4,688 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

“He’s gotten better physically,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said of his quarterback, according to the Los Angeles Times. “He’s got a better understanding of what we’re trying to get done, what defenses are trying to do. … I just think that he’s better equipped to play at a higher level.”

Last year, the Rams made the playoffs for the first time in 14 seasons, but they fell 26-13 at home to the Atlanta Falcons. Goff completed 24 of his 45 attempts for 259 yards and a touchdown without turning the ball over.

“You have butterflies early on, but I wouldn’t say I was nervous,” Goff said, per the Times. “I was excited, and I feel the same way this year.”

If the Rams are to get their first home playoff victory since January 2002 — when they played in St. Louis — they’ll have to overcome a stadium loaded with supporters of the opposing team. According to the Times, Vivid Seats digital content marketing manager Stephen Spiewak estimated Cowboys fans could make up close to 40 percent of the LA Memorial Coliseum crowd on Saturday.

“We’re hoping to see a lot of Rams fans come out,” McVay said. “We’ve had great turnouts at home this year. It’s been great atmospheres and environments, but Dallas is one of those franchises that travels really well.”