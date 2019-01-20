How to Watch ‘Crashing’ Season 3 Premiere Online

The HBO show Crashing premieres season 3 tonight, on January 20, 2019, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. For those who do not have cable or do not have login information, you may be looking for other ways to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

Whether you already have Sling TV or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel package.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

For those who want more information about the new season, read on below for episode descriptions, cast details and more.

“CRASHING” SEASON 3 CAST: Rotten Tomatoes reported that the cast members in season 3 include Pete Holmes as Pete, Lauren Lapkus as Jessica, George Basil as Leif, Jamie Lee as Ali Reissen, Zach Cherry as Chicken Wing, Artie Lange as Artie Lange, Dov Davidoff as Jason, and Jermaine Fowler as Russell.

“CRASHING” SEASON 3 EPISODE 2: “The Temple Gig” is the title of episode 2 this upcoming season and it airs on January 27, 2019. The episode 2 description reads, “Feeling like his time away from New York has taken him out of the scene, Pete accepts an offer to perform at a Jewish show, where Elon Gold and Modi question his impulsive behavior with a woman he met earlier that day.”

“CRASHING” SEASON 3 EPISODE 3: Episode 3 of the new season airs on February 3, 2019 and it is titled “The Secret.” The description of what to expect on episode 3 states, “Pete falls headfirst into a relationship with a new girlfriend, Kat, who encourages him to be more aggressive in his career; on the night of their three-week anniversary, things amp up after a visit to a sex shop and a comedy show.”

“CRASHING” SEASON 3 EPISODE 4: The fourth episode is called “MC, Middle, Headliner” and it airs on February 10, 2019. The plot description of the episode reads, “Pete travels to New Jersey with Jason to do a weekend of shows at a big corporate comedy club and is surprised to find Ali, his ex, staying with them at the comedy condo; Jason’s misogynistic act and point of view cause Pete to question his path.”

“CRASHING” SEASON 3 EPISODE 5: “Mom and Kat” is the title of episode 5 and the episode synopsis reads, “During a tour stop, Pete pays a visit to his parents and introduces them to Kat, who notices the uncomfortably close relationship he has with his overbearing mom; Pete grows increasingly trapped between the two most important women in his life.” The episode will air on February 17, 2019.

“CRASHING” SEASON 3 EPISODE 6: Episode 6 is titled “The Viewing Party” and the show will air on February 24, 2019. The plot synopsis of the episode describes the episode as, “Pete and Kat attend a viewing party for Ali’s late-night spot on Seth Meyers’s show; tensions mount as Ali is nervous about how her set went and Kat becomes jealous of Pete’s friendship with his ex.”

“CRASHING” SEASON 3 EPISODE 7: On March 3, 2019, episode 7 will air and it is titled “The Christian Tour”. The description of the episode states, “While enjoying the perks of being on a Christian comedy tour, Pete feels busted when he runs into NY Cellar comic Jessica Kirson in Charleston; after ghosting Kat while on the road, Pete finally sits down to talk about their relationship.”

“CRASHING” SEASON 3 EPISODE 8: “Mulaney” is the name of the eighth episode and it will air on March 10, 2019. The plot synopsis of episode 8 reads, “Pete jumps at the opportunity of a lifetime to open for John Mulaney at New York’s Town Hall, but the gig leaves him in an awkward situation.”