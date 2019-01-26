How to Watch Dayton vs Fordham Basketball Online

The Dayton Flyers will visit the Fordham Rams at Rose Hill Gymnasium for an Atlantic 10 battle on Saturday.

Dayton vs Fordham Preview

The Flyers lost to George Mason 67-63 on Wednesday to fall to 4-2 in A-10 play. Though they boast one of the more efficient offenses in the nation — they’re fifth in field goal percentage (50.4 percent) and 27th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.38) out of 353 Division I teams — Dayton didn’t score in the last 2:58 of play as the Patriots closed the game on a 7-0 run.

“As young team we have lessons to learn,” Dayton head coach Anthony Grant said, according to Flyer News. “It’s tough when you have to take losses to learn those lessons. Hopefully guys will become resilient and realize what it will take to win.”

Since the Flyers blew out Richmond 72-48 to open their conference schedule, all five of their games have been decided by six or fewer points. On January 16, they fell to VCU 76-71 on the road.

“We’ve got to dig deep and win these games,” redshirt junior forward Ryan Mikesell said, according to the Dayton Daily News. “We’ve been in how many close games where we lost? I don’t think we’ve been blown out in any games, but we’ve got to figure it out in these close games.

“You can’t just play hard, you’ve got to play smart. Know when to pick your spots and what’s a good shot at the end. We’ve got to rebound and hit the free throws when we get the chance.”

Fordham opened their season 9-3, but they’ve lost seven straight, including six in A-10 play. They’ve suffered their share of narrow defeats — all but one of those seven defeats came by seven or fewer points, including four one-possession games.

On Wednesday, they nearly erased a 15-point second-half deficit before falling to La Salle 73-71 at home.

Senior guard Antwon Portley led the Rams with 22 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. He went 7-of-8 from the free-throw line; the Pioneers went 5-of-8.

“I would say going into this game,” Fordham coach Jeff Neubauer said, according to the Dayton Daily News, “even though we were 0-5, our guys were aware they lost three tough ones on the road and they lost to the two best teams in the league here at home, so our morale going into this game was terrific. Our guys are very resourceful, and I’m sure they’ll bounce back, but again, we need to find a way to get over the hump and win one.”