How to Watch ‘Dirty John’ TV Show Finale Online

The limited series Dirty John, on the Bravo network, has been a big hit. Connie Britton and Eric Bana star in the dramatic story, based on true events and people. Britton has even been nominated for awards based on her portrayal of a woman named Debra Newell. The finale episode of Dirty John airs on January 13, 2019, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. For those who would like to watch the finale, or catch up on previous episodes, but they do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the TV show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bravo on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Bravo is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Bravo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Bravo is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who may have missed specific Dirty John episodes or would like to watch the entire season, the whole season is available for purchase on Amazon. Individual episodes of the show are also available to buy.

When it comes to the real people behind the story, E! News reports that the show is based on the podcast and Los Angeles Times articles titled “Dirty John” by Christopher Goffard. The real names of the characters are Debra Newell and John Meehan.

Newell, who is a successful interior designer, opened up to E! News about what made her initially get involved with Meehan in real life. Newell admitted, “He was a doctor, so I thought, ‘OK, he’s got a career.’ His charm … his interest, he said all the right things, and he had a family. I thought he had it all that I was looking for.”

The finale episode of Dirty John is titled “This Young Woman Fought Like Hell” and the synopsis of what to expect states, “John and Debra’s relationship comes to a head in an unexpected way.”

As for what the real Debra Newell has to say about the show, Forbes reported her saying, “Overall, seeing my family’s story out there has been a good one because the good people won!”