How to Watch ‘Fam’ TV Show Online

A new TV show called Fam premieres tonight, on the CBS network, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and 8:30 p.m. CT. It stars Nina Dobrev, who many know from The Vampire Diaries. According to Xfinity, the plot description of the new series describes it as a young woman’s life getting turned upside down when her 16-year-old sister unexpectedly moves in with her. For those who would like to watch the new half-hour show but do not have a cable subscription, read on below for alternative options.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

For those who would like more information on the new show, read on below for cast info, episode descriptions and more.

‘FAM’ TV SHOW CAST: The cast for season 1 consists of Nina Dobrev as Clem, Tone Bell as Nick, Odessa Adlon as Shannon, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Rose, Gary Cole as Freddy, and Brian Stokes Mitchell as Walt. In a recent interview with TV Line, Dobrev said that the way she plays Clem was inspired by Jennifer Aniston’s character “Rachel” on the hit sitcom Friends.

As for what made Dobrev decide to take on the lead role of Clem on this new series, she said that, “The reason I took the show when the opportunity presented itself was that it was so different from anything I’d ever done before. It was also scary, which only made me want to do it more. Anything that’s challenging and scares the s–t out of me is exciting. The laugh lines on my face are getting deeper and deeper, and I couldn’t be happier about it.”

‘FAM’ SEASON 1 EPISODE 1: The title of the premiere episode simply “Pilot” and the description of what to expect reads, “Clem’s vision of a perfect life with her adoring fiance Nick and his wonderful family is radically altered when her 16-year-old, out-of-control half-sister, Shannon, unexpectedly comes to live with them.”

‘FAM’ SEASON 1 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 is titled “Freddy Returns” and it airs on January 17, 2019. The episode synopsis states, “Nick’s parents learn that Clem doesn’t plan to invite her father to the wedding, so they encourage her to ask him over for dinner at their home; Nick tries to teach Shannon to be more responsible at home.”

‘FAM’ SEASON 1 EPISODE 3: “Stealing Time” is the title of episode 3 and the synopsis of the episode reads, “Clem and Nick learn that Shannon stole Walt’s treasured watch, so they try to help her avoid the fate of another relative who let him down.” The episode airs on January 24, 2019.

‘FAM’ SEASON 1 EPISODE 4: Episode 4 airs on January 31, 2019 and it is called “It’s Been a While”.

‘FAM’ SEASON 1 CBS SYNOPSIS: The official CBS plot description reads, “FAM stars Nina Dobrev and Tone Bell in a comedy about a woman whose vision of a perfect life with her adoring fiancé and his wonderful family is radically altered when her 16-year-old, out-of-control half-sister unexpectedly comes to live with her. Clem’s upbringing and teen years left a lot to be desired, but she pulled herself up, and built a fantastic life – great job, terrific apartment and an amazing fiancé, Nick, a college professor from a well-to-do “normal” family. Nick’s warm and supportive parents, Rose and Walt, embrace Clem and complete the family she always wanted. But when Clem’s wild-child half-sister, Shannon, appears on their doorstep to escape their train wreck of a dad, Nick agrees that Clem can help her avoid all the mistakes she made, and they invite her to move in. As the family Clem chose and the family she has blend, Clem realizes that this happy fam may be the perfection she’s been seeking.”