How to Watch ‘Marriage Boot Camp Hip Hop Edition’ Online

Marriage Boot Camp returns with a whole new theme. For the new season 14, fans will be watching Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, and the show premieres on January 10, 2019, on We TV, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. If you were hoping to watch the show but don’t have the We network or you do not have a cable subscription, there are definitely still options for you. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of WE TV on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

WE TV is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

WE TV is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

WE TV is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle, or the “Sling Blue” plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who want to know more information about the new season, it’s cast members, episode descriptions and more, read on below.

‘MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION’ CAST: Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus “Dr. V” Nicolino have both returned to the series to counsel the couples on the show. Judge Toler is also back.

‘MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION’ COUPLES: The couples on board for season 14 are Soulja Boy and Nia Riley from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood; Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta; Lil’ Mo and Karl Dargan from Love & Hip Hop: New York; Jessica Dime and Shawne Williams from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta; and Lil’ Fizz and Tiffany Campbell from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

‘MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION’ EPISODE 1: Episode 1 is titled “It Ain’t All Gucci” and the episode description reads, “Five of hip-hop’s hottest couples enter Boot Camp, and exes reunite; the couples are blind-sided when the VIP club flips into Divorce Court; shocking issues are exposed; the couples receive an unpleasant surprise.”

‘MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION’ EPISODE 2: The second episode is called “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and the plot synopsis of the episode states, “The stars go head to head over who’s to blame in an epic rap battle; Nia drops a bomb on Soulja Boy and all hell breaks loose; the stars sweat it out in the hot seat when they are served a plate of their burning issues; a battle of the exes ignites.”