How to Watch Indiana vs Michigan Basketball Online

The No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers will visit the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Indiana vs Michigan Preview

The Wolverines have won all 14 of their games this season. Most recently, they bested Penn State 68-55 at home. Sophomore guard Jordan Poole scored a team-high 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting. He’s averaging 13.8 points per game after scoring just six per contest as a freshman.

“I think today was the first time that I was actually being denied the ball on the perimeter, so it was something that I had to adjust to,” Poole said, according to the Associated Press. “But we know that we were able to read the coverages. I think that’s something that really started to get us going later in the second half.”

Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers missed the victory with back spasms. He’s a game-time decision on Sunday.

“There doesn’t seem to be any damage and now I think it’s just trying to find out how to (manage pain). Some nerves are obviously giving him pain,” Michigan coach John Beilein told The Detroit News on Friday. “How is that happening and how can we reduce it as quickly as we can? I don’t know if he’ll do much today. We’ll try to go out today and get him moving around a little bit. He’ll be in therapy the next two days.”

The Hoosiers (12-2) have won seven straight. Their first loss came by one point on the road against Arkansas. They were blown out by a star-studded Duke team for their second defeat, again on the road.

“They’ve been really good in close games,” Beilein said of Indiana, according to The Michigan Daily. “They’ve got impressive wins, Butler and Louisville are really impressive wins, they had another one earlier. … They have a great freshman recruiting class that’s been banged up a little bit by injury, but they got five guys that have been around, either fifth-year guys or guys that are juniors, and that’s rare today to have five guys that are juniors and seniors that are all going to play. They’re a veteran team with a tremendous freshman in Romeo Langford, and it’s going to be really challenging for us.”

Langford, a guard, leads the Hoosiers in scoring at 18.3 points per game, adding 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and a block per contest.

He hung 28 on Illinois in Indiana’s most recent win.

“I felt like this was my best game so far, all around, maybe on the defensive end, too,” Langford said, according to the Associated Press. “I am getting a lot more comfortable and now that Rob (Phinisee) is out for a while with his little injury he has, that caused for me to have the ball more in my hand and I’m comfortable with doing that.”