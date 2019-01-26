How to Watch NHL All-Star Game 2019 Online Without Cable

The 2019 NHL All-Star Game will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday night.

The mini four-team All-Star tournament starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the All-Star games on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is included in the main Fubo package, which has 75-plus channels and is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the All-Star games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets).

You can start your subscription of “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the All-Star games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (live in some markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the All-Star games on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

2019 NHL All-Star Game Preview

For the fourth straight year, the NHL All-Star game won’t feature two teams, but four, divided by division, competing in a three-on-three single-elimination tournament.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, who’s third in the NHL with 73 points (29 goals, 44 assists), will captain the Pacific Division for the third year in a row. He led the league in points in each of the last two seasons.

On Friday, McDavid made history by becoming the first player ever to win the fastest skater event at the All-Star skills competition three times. Last year he set a record by becoming the first player to win the event in consecutive seasons.

“It’s fun,” McDavid said of his historic run, according to NHL.com. “It’s always a fun event to participate in. You get to go as fast as you can. Some guys like doing it, some guys don’t. Personally, I like doing it and it’s always fun.”

The 22-year-old’s 13.378-second lap edged Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel’s time of 13.582 by .204 seconds.

“There were some fast times tonight, actually,” added McDavid, who skated last. “[Eichel] put up a pretty good time, so I knew I had to skate well.”

McDavid’s Oilers teammate forward Leon Draisaitl claimed victory in the premier passer competition.

“I obviously want him to win,” Draisaitl said of McDavid, per NHL.com. “I see him every day, so the All-Star Games in the past, it wasn’t a fluke. You know, he is pretty fast.”

The 23-year-old forward completed his event in 1:09.088, besting second-place Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes (1:18.530).

“Passing has always been my go-to thing,” Draisaitl said, per NHL.com. “That’s what I’m most comfortable doing and that’s something that I work on every practice and try to be accurate with every pass. I guess I just like passing the puck.”

The first-time All-Star is on pace for a career year; with 32 games remaining, his 61 points (27 goals, 34 assists) are 16 off his career high.

“It was a lot of fun getting to meet players you usually battle against and have tough battles with,” Draisaitl added. “Guys that maybe get under your skin at times in games and you maybe get under their skin. … Guys like [Calgary Flames forward] Johnny Gaudreau, I talked to him a little bit, and that’s obviously a battle. They’re all amazing guys and it was a great day.”

Aho, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche will serve as the other three captains, representing the Metropolitan, Atlantic, and Central, respectively.