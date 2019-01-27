SAG Awards 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

The 2019 SAG Awards honor achievements in film and television, gathering some of the biggest A-listers and emerging stars in Hollywood today. This year’s event airs on the TBS and TNT channels, at 8 p.m. ET live/PT time delayed, on January 27, 2019. For those who would like to watch the show but don’t have access to cable login info or a cable subscription, you definitely still have options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of TNT on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including TNT. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

TNT is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

The 2019 host of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) is Megan Mullally, who many know as Karen Walker on the show Will & Grace. She is also the wife of comedian Nick Offerman, with whom she recently appeared on The Bachelor 2019. In a statement to ET Online, Mullally gushed over the opportunity to host the awards show, saying, “As a frustrated casting director and full-on fangirl of great actors everywhere, I’m over the moon to be a part of the SAG Awards 25th Anniversary.” Last year’s host was Kristen Bell.

Ahead of the 2019 SAG Awards, Megan Mullally revealed some of the issues she’s been having while trying to get ready for the big event. According to the LA Times, Mullally said that very few designers were willing to dress her for her hosting gig. Mullally revealed, “When I found out that I was hosting, I told Lori [Eskowitz-Carter, costume designer for Will & Grace], and I said, ‘Can you help me?’ She said, ‘Yeah.’ Over the course of those many weeks, she reached out to every designer, every recognizable design brand. Not one person sent one dress, except for Alexander McQueen, who sent two dresses. I thought that was very nice. Nobody else sent a dress. We’re used to that.”

Alan Alda is this year’s SAG Life Achievement Award recipient and Tom Hanks will be presenting him with the award. Some of the other presenters include Angela Bassett, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek.

The 2019 SAG Awards airs on the same night as the long-awaited live TV production Rent: Live, which airs from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT on the Fox network. Stars appearing in the live special include Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, Tinashe and Brandon Victor Dixon.

The SAG Awards air from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/5 – 7 p.m. PT.