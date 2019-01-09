How to Watch ‘Schooled’ Online Without Cable

While The Goldbergs continues to go strong, Tim Meadows, AJ Michalka and Bryan Callen will jump forward a decade into the 1990’s and reprise their roles in the new spinoff series titled Schooled</em.

Schooled premieres Wednesday, January 9, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT (right after The Goldbergs) on ABC. Fortunately, if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch episodes of the show live or on-demand on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

‘Schooled’ Preview

Despite The Goldbergs enjoying plenty of success since its debut in 2013, this spinoff–which is co-created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek–was originally turned down by ABC in May of 2017. However, Goldberg, Firek and fellow executive producer Doug Robinson continued to push for it and were eventually granted a backdoor pilot during the fifth season of The Goldbergs.

That episode, which was titled “The Goldbergs: 1990-Something” and aired in between the 13th and 14th episodes of the season, did excellent ratings. Goldberg and Firek then made another pitch and got the green light from the network.

The show is primarily focused on a group of teachers at William Penn Academy who, “despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives…are heroes to their students.”

“For me, every show that’s about teachers, and there’s been a number of them, they’re like misfits who hate the kids and don’t want to be there and hate their jobs,” Goldberg said. “For me, having crazy parents, my teachers were the sane people who raised me, and they liked being there. They don’t make a ton of money, but they’re heroes. And I wanted to wish a positive show where it’s not having teachers being down in the teachers lounge smoking cigarettes.”

In the pilot, Meadows and Callen, who continued their roles as Principal Glascott and Coach Mellor, were joined by Nia Long’s Lucy Glascott character. However, while Meadows and Callen are both in the new series, Long has been replaced by AJ Michalka, who continues her role as Lainey Lewis, former William Penn student and new music teacher.

“To play [Lewis] as a teenager and now as an adult as she figures out what she wants in life is really satisfying as an actor,” Michalka said. “I think her slight immaturity and strong attitude to “stick it to the man” are the things that bring the comedy to this role. She’s still working through things but I do think she’s grown up since we last saw her. This job is gonna give her an opportunity to carry a new responsibility.”

Also joining the teaching staff is “young, enthusiastic super-teacher Charlie Brown, or CB for shot.” He’s played by Brett Dier, who wasn’t a part of The Goldbergs.

The first season of Schooled is slated for 13 episodes.