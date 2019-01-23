How to Watch ‘Siesta Key’ Season 2 Premiere Online

The reality show Siesta Key returns to MTV with its season 2 premiere on January 22, 2019. For the premiere, the series will feature two back-to-back episodes, beginning at 9:01 p.m. ET/PT and 8:01 p.m. CT. If you are hoping to watch the show but don’t have a cable subscription or login information, you may be trying to find alternative ways to watch it online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

MTV is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

MTV is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include MTV. You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with 20 hours of cloud DVR.

For those who would like to know more about the show, read on below for episode descriptions, cast details, and more.

“SIESTA KEY” SEASON 2 EPISODE 1: The premiere is titled “Born a King.” and the description of what to expect reads, “A new summer brings the heat; Alex’s birthday rager goes off the rails when his worst enemy and old flame crash the party; Madisson struggles with the idea of a long-distance relationship.”

“SIESTA KEY” SEASON 2 EPISODE 2: “Your Own Hairdresser!” is the title of episode 2. The plot synopsis of the episode states, “When a brawl breaks out at Alex’s birthday, new alliances are forged and old friendships are tested; after Juliette insults Chloe, Chloe amps up her attempts to ruin Juliette and Alex’s relationship.”

“SIESTA KEY” SEASON 2 EPISODE 3: The third episode of the show is called “Sorry! I Don’t Owe You Anything”. The episode description reads, “Juliette confronts Chloe about her feelings for Alex and her motives in bringing Cara around; Alex buries the hatchet with Jared, who takes interest in Kelsey; Garrett goes on a first date with someone unexpected.” This episode airs on January 29, 2019.

“SIESTA KEY” SEASON 2 EPISODE 4: Episode 4 is titled “Don’t Come to My Trip!”

“SIESTA KEY” SEASON 2 CAST: The cast members consist of Alex Kompothecras, Kelsey Owens, Garrett Miller, Juliette Porter, Brandon Gomes, Madisson Hausburg, and Chloe Trautman.