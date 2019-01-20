How to Watch ‘Sister Wives’ Season 13 Online

Season 13 of Sister Wives premieres tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the TLC network. For those who have been waiting for the show’s new episodes but do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the long-running reality series. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch AXS TV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

“SISTER WIVES” SEASON 13 CAST: According to The Cinemaholic, the cast members included in this season are Kody Winn Brown, Janelle Brown, Robyn Alice Brown, Meri Caroline Brown, Christine Ruth Brown, Gwendlyn, Logan Taylor, Mariah Lian, Mykelti Ann, Paedon Rex, David Dayton, Aurora Alice, Savanah, Truely Grace, Ariella Mae, Aspyn Kristine, Madison Rose, Hunter Elias, Robert “Garrison”, Gabriel January, Ysabel Paige, Breanna Rose, and Solomon Kody.

“SISTER WIVES” SEASON 13 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “Meri, on Her Own …” and the description of the episode reads, “Meri’s offer on the B&B is accepted, but she doesn’t have enough cash for the down payment and asks the family for help; Kody steps up but realizes he doesn’t have the money and reneges, leaving Meri to come up with the money on her own.”

“SISTER WIVES” SEASON 13 EPISODE 2: “Sister Wife Secrets” is the name of episode 2 and it airs on January 27, 2019. The episode description reads, “Meri finds a way to buy the bed & breakfast she wants without Kody or her sister wives’ help; then, Janelle hears that Meri closed on the B&B from a stranger, precipitating another confrontation.”

