How to Watch ‘Supernatural’ Season 14 Winter Premiere Online

Tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT is the season 14 winter premiere of Supernatural on the CW network. The winter premiere kicks off with episode 10 of the season and if you are hoping to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for other ways to watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Supernatural live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Supernatural live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch the show live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

For those who would like to catch up on season 14 episodes of Supernatural that aired earlier this season, individual episodes, as well as the entire season are available for purchase on Amazon. In addition, episodes can be watched on the CW website, but viewers will need to log in with their cable TV provider. Ad blocking software must also be disabled.

The winter premiere kicks off with an episode title “Nihilism” and the description of what to expect on the episode reads, “Michael retakes control of Dean as his army of monsters continue to move in; Sam devises a plan to reach Dean and stop Michael before anyone else dies.” Episode 11 of the season, which airs on January 24, 2019, is title “Damaged Goods”. The plot synopsis of the episode states, “Dean spends time bonding with Mary and Donna; Nick finally finds the answer he was looking for; Sam is faced with an impossible choice.”

According to Express UK, in addition to the main cast members, some of the guest appearances and recurring characters who have appeared and are set to appear on season 14 include Jim Beaver as Alternate Bobby Singer, Samantha Smith as Mary Winchester, Felicia Day as Alternate Charlie Bradbury, Ruth Connell as Rowena MacLeod, Jensen Ackles’ wife Danneel Harris-Ackles as Anael, Amanda Tapping as Naomi, Erica Cerra as Duma,David Haydn-Jones as Arthur Ketch, and Lisa Berry as Billie.

Nerds and Beyond has reported that this season is only 20 episodes long, while others in the past have been 22-23 episodes. The season 14 finale date is set for April 25, 2019.