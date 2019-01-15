How to Watch ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 9 Online

The moms, husbands, exes, in-laws and kids are back for season 9 of Teen Mom 2. The new season premieres on January 14, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the MTV channel. For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for ways to watch the new episodes. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

MTV is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

MTV is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include MTV. You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with 20 hours of cloud DVR.

For more information on the show’s cast this season, the upcoming episode descriptions and more, read on below.

‘TEEN MOM 2’ TIME SCHEDULE: The new season of Teen Mom 2 airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, in hour-long episodes.

‘TEEN MOM 2’ SEASON 9 CAST: The main cast members on season 9 include Jenelle Evans, Chelsea DeBoer, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus. Recurring cast members include, but are not limited to, Jo Rivera, Vee Torres, Barbara Evans, Andrew Lewis, Nathan Griffith, Doris Davidson, Jason Jordan, Johnny Rodriguez, DeVoin Austin, Cole DeBoer, and Randy Houska. And, of course, there are all the kids.

‘TEEN MOM 2’ SEASON 9 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “Dot Dot Dot” and the plot description of it reads, “Kailyn comes face to face with Javi’s pregnant girlfriend; Chelsea prepares Aubree for her first visit with Adam at the center; Briana tells DeVoin to move out; Leah has a new boyfriend; Jenelle and Nathan square off in court.”

‘TEEN MOM 2’ SEASON 9 EPISODE 2: The second episode of the season is called “Reconnect”. The description of what to expect on episode 2 states, “Jace’s father reaches out, upsetting Jenelle; Briana invites Luis to Stella’s first birthday, but he has other plans; Chelsea waits for Adam to schedule another visit with Aubree; Leah’s girls return to school.”