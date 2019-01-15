How to Watch ‘The Passage’ TV Show Online

The Passage, which was a book trilogy, is now a TV show on Fox. The show premieres on January 14, 2019, on the Fox network at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the new episodes. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to the above live streaming options, the show can also be watched on the official Fox website with a cable subscription. Plus, Amazon has individual episodes of The Passage season 1 up to buy, as well as the entire first season of the show available for purchase.

For those looking for more information on the new show, read on below for cast details, episode descriptions and more.

‘THE PASSAGE’ CAST:

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Brad Wolgast

Saniyya Sidney as Amy Bellafonte

Vincent Piazza as Clark Richards

Brianne Howey as Shauna Babcock

Jamie McShane as Dr. Tim Fanning

McKinley Belcher III as Anthony Carter

Caroline Chikezie as Dr. Major Nichole Sykes

Emmanuelle Chriqui as Dr. Lila Kyle

‘THE PASSAGE’ SEASON 1 EPISODE 1: The plot description of the pilot episode reads, “As an imminent flu epidemic threatens the U.S., federal agent Brad Wolgast is tasked with bringing in a 10-year-old girl to be used as a test subject at a secret medical facility; after meeting her, Brad’s loyalties are tested.”

‘THE PASSAGE’ SEASON 1 EPISODE 2: The second episode of the show is titled “You Owe Me a Unicorn” and the synopsis of what to expect reads, “Amy and a wounded Brad are on the run and seek refuge with Brad’s ex-military instructor; Dr. Lear reflects on the decisions that compelled him to involve Fanning in his research; the epidemic spreads, and the race for a cure intensifies.”

‘THE PASSAGE’ SEASON 1 EPISODE 3: “That Never Should Have Happened to You” is the title of episode 3 and the description of the episode reads, “Brad strikes a deal with Sykes and Richards to stay with Amy at Project NOAH as they begin to test the virus on her; Brad learns some harsh truths regarding the state of inmates in 4B; Babcock sheds light on her past.”