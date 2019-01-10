How to Watch ‘The Rap Game’ Season 5 Online

The Rap Game is run by Jermaine Dupri, where he gives emerging, young, hip-hop artists opportunities in the music industry. Season 5 premieres tonight, with back-to-back episodes, on the Lifetime network, starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT.

For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for other ways to watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Lifetime is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

Lifetime is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Lifetime. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

For more information on what to expect this season, read on below for the episode descriptions and schedule info.

‘THE RAP GAME’ SEASON 5 TIME & CHANNEL: The premiere consists of the first two episodes, airing back to back on the Lifetime network. Episode 1 airs from 9 – 10:10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9:10 p.m. CT, while episode 2 will run from 10:10 – 11:22 p.m. ET/PT and 9:10 – 10:22 p.m. CT. The regular time slot will loosely be from 10 – 11 p.m., though episode 3 will air from 10:03 – 11:13 p.m. ET/PT and 9:03 – 10:13 p.m. CT.

‘THE RAP GAME’ 2019 CAST: Will.I.Am, Lil Jon, Xscape, Killer Mike, Rapsody and Jacquees will be joining Jermaine Dupri to help guide the young artists.

‘THE RAP GAME’ SEASON 5 EPISODE 1: The title of episode 1 is “The Battle Begins” and the synopsis of what to expect on the premiere reads, “Jermaine Dupri’s rap boot camp kicks off with surprise after surprise, including a head-to-head cypher and a visit from rhythm and blues artist Jacquees; the young rappers battle for a spot in the house.”

‘THE RAP GAME’ SEASON 5 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 of the season is titled “Strength, No Weakness” and the description of the episode reads, “Rap superstar will.i.am visits the Rap Game house as the kids are tested in their physical and mental strength; sparks fly between two young rappers; Jermaine Dupri announces a shocking twist to the hit lists.”

‘THE RAP GAME’ SEASON 5 EPISODE 3: “Rhyme or Treason” is the name of episode 3 this season and the plot description states, “The artists rap classic children’s books to preschoolers, then dive into their own pasts to write stories of their own to record; an unprecedented battle has one mom taking shots at the rest of the house, while another flies off the handle.”

‘THE RAP GAME’ SEASON 5 EPISODE 4: Episode 4 is titled “Indecent Promposal” and the plot synopsis of the episode describes the show as this, “The five young rappers are split into teams and must plan out a promposal for local high school students in Atlanta; when some of the artists choke onstage at the school’s senior prom, JD challenges two artists to battle for a spot on the Hit List.”

‘THE RAP GAME’ SEASON 5 EPISODE 5: “Style Wars” is the title of the fifth episode. The description of episode 5 reads, “After the kids get caught looking plain by the paparazzi, celebrity stylist April Roomet helps the artists find their look; the rappers bring their all to the photo shoot, but JD makes the top two battle for the feature in Popstar! Magazine.”