How to Watch Virginia vs Duke Online Without Cable

The No. 1 Duke Blue Devils will host the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, video game console, smart TV, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN News. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle, while ESPNU and ESPN News are in the “Sports Extra” add-on. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of both packages right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Virginia vs Duke Preview

The Blue Devils (14-2) suffered their second loss of the season on Monday, falling to Syracuse 95-91 in overtime at home.

Freshman forward Cam Reddish was ruled out with flu-like symptoms not long before tip-off against the Orange, and freshman point guard Tre Jones left the game in the first half with a shoulder sprain.

“We had open shots that were threes,” Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Chronicle. “They were clogging the lane, so I don’t fault my guys for that. It’s not a game plan, it’s what’s there.”

He added: “The game plan was to have Tre Jones and Cam Reddish. When you get two guys hurt and injured, there is no game plan anymore. It’s a period of adjustment and adaptability throughout, so you’re trying to figure out ways to win.”

Freshman phenom Zion Williamson scored 35 points on 12-of-20 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and four blocks. The rest of the team shot 31.7 percent (19-of-20).

“We couldn’t make shots,” freshman forward RJ Barrett said, per The Chronicle. “Zion put up 34 right in the middle of the zone. We can score against it, just messing up the shots.”

Barrett, who sits right behind projected No. 1 overall pick Williamson on most mock drafts, shot just 8-of-30 for 23 points. But he contributed in other ways, grabbing 16 rebounds and dishing nine assists to just one turnover.

He’ll continue to handle the ball more on offense with Jones out against Virginia.

“RJ does a great job of running the show for us. He’s had experience doing that before especially [during the team’s preseason tour of] Canada, and even today in practice he did a really good job of being poised, being strong with the ball and being more of a leader,” junior forward Jack White told The Chronicle this week. “He knows that all of us on this team have the utmost confidence in him to do that job well. But yea, it’s just going to be a little bit different.”

The Cavaliers are undefeated through 16 contests. Their last victory may also be their most impressive one: an 81-59 shellacking of No. 9 Virginia Tech at home.

Junior guard Ty Jerome paced Virginia with a 14-point, 12-assist performance. He shot 4-of-7 from deep and 5-of-10 from the field.

“He loosened it up early with some of those long three’s that we’ve seen him make over the years, but he really controlled the game well,” Bennett said of the Cavaliers’ leader in assists and steals per game, according to The Daily Progress. “Everybody shared the ball and you could tell they had fun playing together, and how could you not in this environment?”

Virginia bested Duke 65-63 on the road in the teams’ only matchup last season.

“Last year was definitely an awesome win, but it’s a whole new team and we know how crazy the environment is,” Jerome said, per The Daily Progress. “Last year is completely out the window, but winning there last year, we understand how crazy it gets and how loud [the fans] get when they go on runs and we know how talented this year’s team is.”