How to Watch West Indies vs England 2nd Test Online in USA

The West Indies cricket team will host England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium from January 31 to February 4 for the second of three tests.

West Indies vs England 2nd Test Preview

The West Indies pounded England by 381 runs in the first test. Windies captain and all-rounder Jason Holder collected two scalps and posted a second-innings 202 not out.

“It’s great to be 1-0 up, but that’s history,” Holder said, according to ESPN. “We are happy to be leading in the series but we have our feet firmly on the ground. We are not focusing on what happened before in Barbados. We are looking forward to this match and what we have ahead of us.

“It’s a matter for us to move on and understand what we need to do. We speak about consistency in the dressing room and I think we’ve got to be hitting all three departments well every time we step on the field.”

Windies assistant coach Toby Radford agreed that their side can’t get ahead of themselves with two more tests upcoming.

“We are still the underdogs. We have a lot of very good performers, you can’t take us lightly and when we are committed, know what we’re doing and perform we are a good side,” Radford said, according to the Daily Mail.

“Consistency has always been an issue for us. We have had many good days like this. We’ve beaten some top sides around the world, so we know we are capable of it when everything clicks.

“It’s backing it up and that has to be our challenge — to come, do it again and turn it into a 2-0.”

Joe Denly, who bats third for Kent County Cricket Club, will make his test debut for England in the second match, taking Keaton Jennings’ spot. Jennings went for 14 and 17 in the defeat.

“[Jennings] has done some very good things and he’ll continue to keep developing,” England captain Joe Root said, according to the BBC. “He’s very much a part of the squad moving forward but it’s a great opportunity for Joe.”

Paul Downton, Kent’s director of cricket, said the 32-year-old Denly earned this chance to prove himself.

“Joe is an extremely experienced player who has scored nearly 11,000 first-class runs, he knows his game extremely well and his form over the last two summers in English cricket has been fantastic,” Downton said, per the BBC. “He fully deserves the opportunity.

“He is a classical player so without doubt he has the game, you just hope he gets a little bit of luck and then that 15 years of being a professional cricketer will kick in.”