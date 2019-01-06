How to Watch Temple vs Wichita State Basketball Online

The Temple Owls will visit the Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena on Sunday.

Temple vs Wichita State Preview

Both teams dropped their American Athletic Conference openers. The Owls (10-3) fell on the road against the UCF Knights 78-73.

Temple scorched the twine from deep, hitting 13 of 27 three-point attempts. But they couldn’t convert from inside the arc, hitting 11 of 26 two-pointers. The Owls stole the ball 12 times — they’re 14th in the nation with 9.38 steals per game — but the Knights connected on an insane 60.4 percent of their field goals.

“I think it was a lack of focus on our part,” junior wing Quinton Rose said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Tough loss, but it will not be difficult to rebound. We’re not out of any game, and we never believe it’s ever over.”

Rose scored 17 points to go with four boards, four assists, and four steals. Sophomore guard Nate Pierre-Louis led the team with 21 points.

The Owls trailed by 13 with 8:30 remaining, but managed to cut the lead down to three in the final minute.

Knights senior guard B.J. Taylor lit Temple up for 24 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

“We wanted to come out and get off to a good start tonight,” Taylor said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “Give a lot of credit to Temple. They came in and played real hard, shot the ball well. But it was definitely good for us to come out and get this first [conference] win.”

Sunday will mark legendary Owls coach Fran Dunphy’s second and final visit to Charles Koch Arena. The winner of 567 games as a Division I head coach, Dunphy will retire following the season.

“A tremendous gentleman,” Shockers head coach Gregg Marshall said of Dunphy, according to The Wichita Eagle. “Really, really like him and respect what he does as a basketball coach. Not only at Temple, but at Penn before that. He’s led two teams to more than a handful of NCAA tournaments. Just does it in a very classy way. I like him and consider him a friend.”

The Shockers (7-6) are looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2015. After a 70-54 blowout defeat at VCU, Wichita State opened conference play with an 85-74 road loss to Memphis.

They’re shooting 40.8 percent from the field, 30.9 percent from three-point range, and 66.5 percent from the charity stripe, ranking 319th, 302nd, and 275th out of 353 schools.

“We’re tired of losing, man,” senior forward Markis McDuffie said, according to The Wichita Eagle.

“It’s frustrating because we know what we’re capable of. We’ve had great games where we’ve played hard like Providence. People thought we were going to get smacked, then we went out there and played like vets. I don’t know what’s up. Maybe certain guys are mentally tired, mentally worn out. We’ve got to all come together as a team and believe in ourselves right now. That’s our problem: We’re not believing in ourselves. We’re letting certain guys put their head down. We’ve got to grow up.”