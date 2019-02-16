How to Watch Arizona Hotshots vs Memphis Express AAF Game Online

The Arizona Hotshots will visit the Memphis Express at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Week 2 of the Alliance of American Football’s inaugural season.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NFL Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via any of the following options:

AAF Digital Platforms

You can watch all AAF games on your computer via AAF.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Alliance of American Football app.

FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 75 total channels via the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. Additionally, CBS, CBS Sports Network and TNT, which will broadcast the other AAF games, are also included.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

PlayStation Vue

Among PlayStation Vue’s four different channel packages, NFL Network is included in the upper three bundles (“Core”, “Elite” and “Ultra”). Additionally, CBS (all four bundles), TNT (all four bundles) and CBS Sports Network (the upper three bundles) are also included.

You can start a free five-day trial right here (you don’t need to have a PlayStation console to sign up or watch), and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Arizona Hotshots vs Memphis Express Preview

The Hotshots opened their season with a 38-22 shellacking of the Salt Lake Stallions at Arizona State’s Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

Quarterback John Wolford, a four-year starter at Wake Forest, completed 18 of 29 passes for 275 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions, and a two-point conversion.

The 23-year-old claimed the new league’s first Offensive Player of the Week award.

“It’s cool, definitely,” Wolford said of winning the award, according to The Arizona Republic. “Everything’s a first, from the first snap to the first completion to the first touchdown. So anytime you get one of those, it’s something you can look back on when you’re older.”

Wide receiver Rashad Ross, an Arizona State alum with 22 NFL games to his credit, caught five of seven passes thrown his way for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

“It was great to come back to my college stadium and perform the way I did,” Ross said, per The Arizona Republic. “I haven’t been playing football since OTAs and the preseason with the Cardinals, so to come and show that I still have it, my talent, and actually get an opportunity, it’s just great.”

The Express got walloped in their regular season debut, falling 26-0 to the Birmingham Iron. No other teams failed to score in Week 1.

“I thought the team played hard,” Memphis head coach Mike Singletary said, according to The Commercial Appeal. “But we did not play complementary football. Our plan was to come in and mix it up. Be able to run and get our quarterback comfortable, throw some underneath passes. Didn’t really work like that. We missed some of those.”

Singletary, who won a Super Bowl and made the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a linebacker, was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2009 to 2010.

Starting quarterback Christian Hackenburg, the 51st overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, went 10-of-23 for 87 yards and an interception. He was sacked twice and flagged for intentional grounding once.

“There were some good things in there from all of us, there were some bad things, and there were some real ugly things.” Hackenberg said, according to WMC. “As a unit we have to do some self reflection. Coaching staff included, and we’ve done that so far. It’s all a part of the process. You can take that and fold, or you can continue to grow and fight through it. Figure out where you have to get better.”

Singletary pulled Hackenburg in the fourth quarter.

“He has to get better,” the head coach said per The Commercial Appeal. “That’s the bottom line. I could sit here and talk about a number of things. But he just has to get better. Has to settle down, has to get better.”