How to Watch Atlanta Legends vs San Diego Fleet AAF Game Online

The San Diego Fleet will host the Atlanta Legends on Sunday at SDCCU Stadium as each team looks for their first Alliance of American Football victory.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NFL Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via any of the following options:

AAF Digital Platforms

You can watch all AAF games on your computer via AAF.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Alliance of American Football app.

FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 75 total channels via the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. Additionally, CBS, CBS Sports Network and TNT, which will broadcast the other AAF games, are also included.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

PlayStation Vue

Among PlayStation Vue’s four different channel packages, NFL Network is included in the upper three bundles (“Core”, “Elite” and “Ultra”). Additionally, CBS (all four bundles), TNT (all four bundles) and CBS Sports Network (the upper three bundles) are also included.

You can start a free five-day trial right here (you don’t need to have a PlayStation console to sign up or watch), and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Atlanta Legends vs San Diego Fleet Preview

The San Diego Fleet, who fell to the San Antonio Commanders 15-6 in their season opener, will be hosting the city’s first professional football game since the San Diego Chargers became the Los Angeles Chargers two seasons ago.

“I told our players: here’s a great opportunity to fill a void,” Fleet head coach Mike Martz said, according to the Associated Press. “I think there are a lot of football people here in town that want football. They want their own football team. What a great opportunity for us to provide something that will be fun for everybody.”

The Legends suffered the most lopsided loss of Week 1 based on point differential, falling to the Orlando Apollos 40-6 on the road.

Atlanta lost the turnover battle 4-1. Former New York Jets quarterback Matt Simms connected on 15 of 28 passes for 126 yards and two interceptions before giving way to Aaron Murray. The former Georgia signal caller went 4-of-7 for 38 yards and another interception.

“Atlanta’s a good team, but we just happened to have some success early,” Apollos defensive coordinator Bob Sanders said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “Now we have to build on that. We can’t rest on our laurels. This is a new week, a new game and a really good football team.”

Running back Tarean Folston led the Legends in rushing yards, touches, and yards from scrimmage, carrying 12 times for 32 yards and catching three passes for 13 more yards.

After leading Notre Dame in rushing yards in 2014, Folston tore his ACL three carries into the team’s 2015 debut. He missed the rest of the season, then served as Josh Adams’ backup in 2016.

He opted against taking his final year of eligibility as a grad student, granted to him due to his 2015 injury, then pulled a groin at his team’s pro day in 2017, resulting in a poor performance and his going undrafted.

“I have no regrets, because I still think it will work out in the end,” Folston said, according to ND Insider. “But what I didn’t count on at the time was the perception that I never got over the torn ACL. I didn’t tell people that I pulled my calf at the Pro Day, and teams instead thought I still had a knee issue.

“Even weeks after, I couldn’t change that perception, even though it wasn’t true. But I never stopped working out, never stopped believing that if someone gave me a chance, my football career could take off.”