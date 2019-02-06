How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Semifinal Online in US

Barcelona will host Real Madrid at Camp Nou Stadium for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Preview

Barcelona reached the semi-final on the strength of a 6-1 thrashing of Sevilla in the second leg of the sides’ quarter-final match, winning 6-3 on aggregate.

Midfielder Philippe Coutinho had been struggling entering the match, but he netted the opening goal when superstar forward Lionel Messi drew a foul in the penalty area in the 12th minute and handed his teammate the chance to give Barca the lead.

“The gesture from Messi shows how great he is,” Coutinho said, according to Sport. “It was all really natural, nothing special had been prepared before the game. I’m grateful to him for letting me take the penalty.”

The 26-year-old added another with his head in the 53rd minute to put his side up 3-0.

“It was a special, unforgettable night,” Coutinho said, per Sport. “The truth is I needed a game like this, I’m really happy [with my performance]. I’ve been trying everything in every game.

“Things have not been coming off but I have never stopped working hard and thanks to God things went for me tonight.”

In the Clasico, Barca could be without Messi, who injured his thigh during a La Liga draw with Valencia in which he scored both of his side’s goals.

He returned to practice on Tuesday, but manager Ernesto Valverde couldn’t say whether the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would be able to participate in the semi-final’s first leg at Camp Nou Stadium.

“The most important thing is for the player to tell you that he is ready,” coach Ernesto Valverde said on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. “Regardless of what the tests show and what the doctors say, if the player doesn’t feel he is ready, you can’t let him play.”

Los Blancos topped Girona 7-3 on aggregate to reach the semi-final. They’ve gone 9-1-2 in La Liga contests since falling to the Blaugrana 5-1 at Camp Nou on October 28, before Solari replaced the sacked Julen Lopetegui.

With 16 games remaining, Real Madrid are eight points behind first-place Barcelona and two behind second-place Atletico Madrid.

The Copa del Rey final’s second leg will take place at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on February 27. Three days later, Real Madrid can close the gap in the league table in another Clasico at the same arena.

“Madrid will never give up. We will keep fighting until the end in every competition,” Solari said on Sunday, according to the Associated Press. “Hopefully it will remain this way until the end of the season. It will mean that we will still be in contention for titles.”