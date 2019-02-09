How to Watch Belmont vs Morehead St Basketball Online

The Morehead State Eagles will host the Belmont Bruins at Ellis T. Johnson Arena for an Ohio Valley Conference clash on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:35 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage to dozens of college basketball games–and several other sports–every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games — including Belmont vs Morehead State — that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Belmont vs Morehead State Preview

The Bruins (18-4 overall, 9-2 in the OVC) are riding a six-game winning streak, having most recently demolished Eastern Kentucky 83-65 on the road behind huge efforts from a pair of seniors.

Guard Kevin McClain scored a game-high 27 points to go with 12 rebounds and five assists. Forward Dylan Windler grabbed a team-high 14 boards and scored 20, adding five assists of his own.

This week, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame named Windler a finalist for the Julius Erving Award for small forward of the year. He leads the team with 19.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, adding 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.3 threes per contest, hitting from deep at a 39.2 percent clip.

“Dylan has simply become, like you hope most players do, just better in all parts of the game,” Belmont head coach Rick Byrd said, according to The Daily Eastern News. “He came to Belmont with great skills. He’s gotten stronger. His first year he didn’t shoot from the three-point line like we thought he could, knew he could, he has certainly gotten better as a three-point shooter all along.”

On January 26, Windler scored 20 straight points for the Bruins over a seven-minute stretch in the second half of a 96-92 comeback victory over Austin Peay.

“We didn’t have much energy in the first half and even until late in the second half,” Windler said, according to The Tennessean. “I was just trying to bring energy to this team by doing whatever I could. It happened to be by crashing the offensive glass, getting some putbacks, getting some dunks; just get our teammates fired up and know that we had a chance to win this game.”

Byrd told the paper: “Dylan just decided he was going to take the game over and he did. He’s a very complete player, he never takes a day off, he never fails to play hard. But no question, he played with a different gear the last 15 minutes or so.”

Morehead State (9-15, 5-6) has followed a four-game winning streak with a 1-3 stretch, most recently falling to Tennessee State 81-80 in double overtime.

“For it being our first time in this scenario, a double overtime game, I commended the fight and effort in our guys, for showing resiliency when our backs were against the wall,” Eagles head coach Preston Spradlin said, according to school newspaper The Trail Blazer. “We weren’t as consistent as we would have liked, but we were fortunate enough to put ourselves in a position to win at the end. Just wish the outcome could have been better.”