How to Watch Birmingham Iron vs Atlanta Legends AAF Game Online

Alliance of American Football squads the Birmingham Iron and the Atlanta Legends will play at Georgia State Stadium, the latter’s home arena, in Week 3 action on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via any of the following options:

Preview

The Iron boasted the AAF’s most impressive defense through the first two weeks of the season, shutting out the Memphis Express 26-0 in their opener then besting the Salt Lake Stallions 12-9 a week ago.

In Week 2, Birmingham’s offense didn’t score until running back Trent Richardson, the third overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft, punched home a go-ahead two-yard touchdown run with 4:48 remaining.

The Iron trailed 9-0 late in the third quarter when former UConn defensive back Jamar Summers forced a fumble in punt coverage and linebacker Shaheed Salmon recovered in the Stallions’ end zone.

Summers told AL.com the frustration of watching fellow defensive back Jacob Hagen get carted off the field with an ankle injury in the first half inspired the game-changing play.

“Honestly, that play truly came from a lot of lot of emotion,” Summers said. “My guy, Jake Hagen, had went down in the second quarter and having that frustration of seeing him go down and us being down as a team at the half, I know we needed a play. I know we were kind of behind the 8-ball and we wanted to turn things up, turn things in our favor.”

Summers also had three tackles. He won the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week award for his exploits.

In Week 1, Summers forced a fumble, defended three passes, and made one of his team’s two interceptions. The Orange, New Jersey, native was a wide receiver in high school before converting to the other side of the ball in college.

He had 12 interceptions in four years at UConn, including eight in his sophomore season.

“You get to be the bad guy, you know what I mean? Everyone is always rooting for the offense, and you get to be the villain for the other team,” Summers said, per AL.com.

The Legends got pummeled by the Orlando Apollos 40-6 in Week 1 then fell 24-12 to the San Diego Fleet a week later, both road defeats.

Their offense is helmed by former New York Jets quarterback Matt Simms. After going 15-of-28 for 126 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in the team’s debut, he improved against the Fleet, connecting on 17 of 25 attempts for 160 yards, a touchdown, and a pick.

“He’s played okay in the first two games, but not to the level that I know he can. His game last week was better than the first week,” Legends head coach Kevin Coyle said of his quarterback, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This week, I think he’ll take another step forward from where he was last week.”