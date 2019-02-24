How to Watch Carabao Cup Final 2019 Online in US

Manchester City will try to down Chelsea for the second time in two weeks when the sides meet at Wembley Stadium for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Carabao Cup Final Preview

Manchester City have lost just once in their last 14 matches across all competitions.

Should they come out on top on Sunday, they’ll be well-positioned to win the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup, the Champions League title, and the Premier League title.

“We want to win everything. We want all four titles,” City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne said, according to the Daily Mirror.

“It is nearly impossible to do that, but that is our aim.

“We want to set new standards. We want to win every game and see where we end up. But the closer you get to finals and the end game, then you want to win the titles.”

City are tied atop the Premier League table with Liverpool at 65 points, albeit with one more game under their belts. They won the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash against Schalke 3-2. And they’ll meet Swansea in the FA Cup quarter-final.

“In the bad moments, we have shown that this team is mentally and physically strong enough to come back from anything,” De Bruyne added.

“Now we are in the most important part of the ­season, we are happy to be competing on all four fronts because it takes a good team to get to where we are.

“We are trying to be ­relentless. In games where were are winning 2-0 or 3-0, we want to still score one, two or three more goals. We want to score as many goals as possible.

“It makes it more fun for everyone because we all look at our statistics and if you have chipped in then it gives you a good feeling.

“For 99 percent of the time we are favorites to win every game we play.

“But that’s why we don’t talk about what we want to win — because at the end of the day we want to win everything.”

On February 18, Manchester United eliminated Chelsea from the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge. Eight days earlier, the Blues were thrashed by City 6-0 at Etihad Stadium.

Still, Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley believes the team’s making strides under manager Maurizio Sarri, whom the team hired in July 2018.

“[Sarri] tries to improve every player,” Barkley said, according to The Telegraph. “Throughout his career, you can see at Napoli how well he did with the players he had, how well he improved them. You can see on the training pitch a lot of things improving in each individual. We went through a bit of an up and down spell in the last couple of weeks, but we’re confident we’ll come through it and achieve success.

“With each individual, everybody takes instructions in a different way. We’re all top-class players and we all want to learn more. With the manager we’re learning on a day-to-day basis. If you compare Pep Guardiola’s first season, they went through a bit of an up and down spell. When I was at Everton, we beat Manchester City 4-0. The Premier League’s the most competitive in the world. You can have an off day one day, a good game the other. It’s more repetition in training and results will come through.”