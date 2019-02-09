How to Watch Cornell vs Princeton Wrestling Online

Winners of 87 straight Ivy League wrestling matches, Cornell get their biggest conference test in years when the No. 10 Big Red take on No. 19 Princeton Saturday at the Friedman Wrestling Center.

Cornell vs Princeton Preview

The question on everyone’s mind: Will Cornell wrestling ever lose an Ivy League match again? On their way to an extraordinary 16 consecutive conference titles under head coach Rob Koll, the Big Red have reeled off 87 straight Ivy League match wins, and with six ranked wrestlers on this year’s squad, including defending 141-pound national champion Yianni Diakomihalis, they don’t look ready to stop that streak anytime soon.

But Saturday’s dual against Princeton marks Cornell’s toughest in-conference test in years.

Runners-up in the Ivy League in each of the last three years, the Tigers boast three ranked wrestlers, led by a pair of national champ hopefuls in two-time All-American Matthew Kolodzik and Patrick Brucki, who rank second and third at 149 and 197 pounds, respectively. Currently No. 19 in the country, Princeton is Cornell’s first ranked Ivy League opponent since 2013.

Princeton head coach Chris Ayres has completely transformed the program since taking over in 2006, and topping Cornell for an Ivy League title is one of the last remaining accomplishments on the checklist.

“We have to be us,” he said. “That’s it. We have a great team. I think if our guys wrestle to their ability and they wrestle the way we think they can and wrestle the way we want, the style we want them to wrestle, I think we will win. Here’s the thing, Cornell is a really good team, too. We can do all the right things and they can still win.”

As for Koll, he’s approaching Saturday’s huge match with a mindset that only a coach with 16 straight conference titles can have.

“I don’t expect to walk out of that gym without the Ivy trophy,” he said. “I am not so arrogant to believe our reign will go into perpetuity. Things do change. My goal is to work as hard as I can to make sure they don’t do it in my lifetime.”

There are pair of individual matchups featuring two ranked wrestlers on tap for Saturday.

In the first, Princeton’s Patrick Glory (10th) will face Vito Arujau (11th) in a battle of the only two ranked freshmen in the nation at 125 pounds. Glory’s three losses on the season have come at the hands of elite competition (two against No. 2 Spencer Lee of Iowa, and one against No. 4 Nick Piccininni of Oklahoma State), while Arujau is 13-0 at 125 pounds after starting the year at 133.

At 197 pounds, Patrick Brucki (3rd) carries his 22-0 record into a matchup against Cornell’s Ben Honis (14th). Honis has losses against Noah Adams, Nathan Traxler (9th) and Kollin Moore (2nd) on the year, but he has won six matches in a row.

“We’re in a spot that is unique,” Brucki said. “We’re an up-and-coming team. We have gotten excellent wins under our belt. We have great guys, guys who are ranked No. 1 in the country, and we still don’t know what our potential is.”

It remains to be seen if that potential is enough to take them past Cornell, but either way, it’s nice to have some legitimate competition atop the Ivy League.