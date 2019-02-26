How to Watch Dayton vs UMass Basketball Online

The UMass Minutemen will host Atlantic 10 foes the Dayton Flyers at William D. Mullins Memorial Center on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage to dozens of college basketball games — and several other sports — every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games — including Dayton vs UMass — that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Dayton vs UMass Preview

With three regular season games remaining, the Flyers (18-9 overall, 9-5 in A-10 play) have a one-game lead on three teams for third place in the conference; the top four teams get byes through the first two rounds of the 14-team conference tournament, which determines the league’s championship and automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Their last time out, Dayton avenged a February 5 loss at Saint Louis by topping the Billikens 70-62 at home. Freshman forward Obi Toppin grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, adding 11 points and four assists.

“The lesson from that (first) game was the physicality we needed to bring and the toughness we would have to have to come out on the winning end, and I thought our guys really did that tonight,” Dayton head coach Anthony Grant said, according to the Dayton Daily News.

On Saturday, UMass (10-17, 3-11) snapped a two-game winning streak, overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat St. Joseph’s 80-79.

Minutemen sophomore guard Carl Pierre went 7-of-13 from the field for 21 points, connecting on the game-winner with 2.7 seconds remaining.

“Carl Pierre is grown,” Minutemen head coach Matt McCall said, according to The Massachusetts Daily Collegian. “He’s grown. He cares, and I’ve said this a thousand times in the press conference, he embodies everything we want this program to be about, on and off the floor. His work ethic, his competitiveness, his appreciation for being here.”

Dayton and UMass met in Ohio on January 13. The tilt was tied with under two minutes remaining before the Flyers pulled away for a 72-67 victory.

“I thought this was a really hard-fought game today,” Grant said, according to the Dayton Daily News. “Both teams competed at a high level. We talked about it before the game that this would be that type of game. I say this all the time. Everyone in the preseason said when you look across the A-10, this is a year when anything can happen in the league, and obviously UMass comes in 0-2 in conference play, but they’ve been right there throughout the year. We knew this would be a battle.”

UMass sophomore guard Keon Clergeot scored all 10 of his points in a four-minute span early in the second half as the Minutemen made their push.

“I thought [Clergeot] was great,” McCall said, according to The Massachusetts Daily Collegian. “Keon, the one thing about him is that he always brings terrific energy no matter what, and I’m really proud of the effort that he gave there. That’s why he’s in the starting lineup — he’s about the right things and wants to play and compete at a high, high level, and he’s going to continue to grow and be a big part of this program going forward.”