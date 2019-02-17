Daytona 500 Live Stream: How to Watch on Roku, Firestick & Other Devices

The 2019 Daytona 500, the 61st running of the race, will take place on Sunday.

The race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, you can still watch the Daytona 500 live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 75-plus total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Daytona 500 on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the race on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue has four channel packages, all of which include Fox (live in most markets).

You can start a free five-day trial right here (you don’t need to have a PlayStation console to sign up or watch), and you can then watch a live stream of the Daytona 500 on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Daytona 500 on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

2019 Daytona 500 Preview

The 2018 winner, Austin Dillon of Richard Childress Racing, finished second to pole winner William Byron of Hendricks Motorsports during this year’s the qualifying round.

“It’s been really nice to come back to Daytona,” Dillon said Wednesday, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “When you come to Daytona knowing what happened last year is possible again in 2019, you enjoy that moment.”

The 28-year-old is looking to become just the fourth driver to win the Daytona 500 two years straight. The first two are Hall of Famers: Richard Petty, who pulled it off in 1973-74, followed by Cale Yarborough a decade later, in 1983-84. Sterling Marlin is the last to do it, in 1994-95.

“That would be very cool,” Dillon said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “It seems like a hard thing to do. This place is not easy to win at. That’s why it’s so special … so many people haven’t won here.”

The Daytona 500 is one of four restrictor plate races in the NASCAR Cup Series. Limiting cars’ top speed, restrictor plates add an element of unpredictability to races.

“This place, everything has got to line up,” Dillon said, per the Sentinel. “Everything has got to line up just perfectly for you to go to Victory Lane, and that’s what it’s all about.”

He added: “It’s definitely very hard to make a game plan that’s predictable. I think the only game plan you can make is anything can happen, and you have to be ready for that, and your team has to be ready for that. Just be prepared for everything that could happen and could go wrong.”

A year ago, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola led heading into the final lap, but he mistimed a block on Dillon, who passed Almirola and nudged him into the wall.

“The celebration afterwards was pretty awesome,” Dillon said, per the Sentinel. “I remember looking up and going — coming to the checkered flag off of Turn 4 and everybody is behind you. That’s a good feeling looking in the mirror where you know no one is going to get to you, and it’s over.”

It was Dillon’s second Cup Series victory. He hasn’t claimed one since.

“I think I’ll just respond differently now if I won it again, trying to stay on it each and every week,” he said, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “But you’ve still got to have the car capable of doing it and the speed out there each week to finish where you would like to finish, and that’s first.”